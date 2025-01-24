Is Burford Capital Limited (BUR) the High Growth International Stock to Invest in Now?

We recently published a list of 12 High Growth International Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) stands against other high growth international stocks to invest in now.

What To Expect From The Stock Market in 2025?

On January 15, Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Management & Research Company shared his outlook for 2025. He believes that the market has lost some of its momentum as the prospects of more rate cuts in 2025 have gone slimmer. One of the reasons for less likely rate cuts came a few weeks ago with a stronger-than-expected job market report, which sparked a market dip. Moreover, on the same day, long-term interest rates went higher. The 10-year treasury yield climbed closer to the 5% mark which has haunted stocks in the past.

However, Timmer believes the market is still in a bull phase, primarily driven by rising earnings, which he expects will continue to support market growth. This optimism is grounded in the historical performance of bull markets, where earnings often play a crucial role in sustaining upward momentum. He pointed out that as bull markets mature, they typically experience greater volatility. This means that even minor disruptions can lead to significant market fluctuations. High price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios contribute to this sensitivity, as elevated valuations can make the market more susceptible to corrections. Timmer also highlighted his concerns over interest rates, specifically, the Fed’s ability to cut rates, which are likely to persist. This “interest-rate angst” could continue influencing market behavior throughout the year, as investors will continue to grapple with how rate changes can affect stock valuations and overall economic conditions.

Moreover, Timmer also discussed the shifting dynamics in the stock market, particularly focusing on the transition from a narrow leadership group to a broader market participation. He noted that in the latter half of 2024, there was a notable shift in market leadership from the “Magnificent 7”, to a wider array of stocks. This broadening indicates that more sectors and companies are contributing to market gains, which is generally seen as a positive sign for overall market health. However, since mid-December, following the Fed’s reduced expectations for interest rate cuts, the market has lost momentum, as only 24% of stocks were trading above their 50-day moving average, and just 29% of S&P 500 stocks were outperforming the index. This indicates a narrowing participation in market gains, which is concerning for investors who prefer broad-based growth.

