Burberry launches 'urgent' turnaround plan on sales slump and fall into the red

Burberry’s Regent street flagship (Burberry)

Luxury fashion house Burberry launched an “urgent” turnaround plan today as it revealed another slump in sales and a fall into the red in the first half of the year.

Britain’s only global luxury fashion brand made an operating loss of £53 million and a pre-tax loss of £80 million in the six months to 28 September. Sales tumbled by 22% £1.09 billion, down from just under £1.4 billion last year. The interim dividend has been axed.

The 168 year old company, best known for its trademark check and its distinctive raincoats said it was “acting with urgency” to return the business to profitable growth but warned a loss for the year as a whole is possible.

Burberry shares have almost halved this year and the company was at the centre of a swirl of bid speculation this week involving Italian rival Moncler. However, today investors welcomed the strategy plan marking the shares up 11%, or 81p, to 812p.

Newly appointed CEO Joshua Schulman said: “Our recent underperformance has stemmed from several factors, including inconsistent brand execution and a lack of focus on our core outerwear category and our core customer segments. Today, we are acting with urgency to course correct, stabilise the business and position Burberry for a return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

“We have a powerful brand with broad appeal among luxury customers, authority in the outerwear and scarf categories which have remained resilient through this period, and a strong presence in all key luxury markets. Now, we have a clear framework to reignite brand desire, improve our performance and drive long-term value creation. Building on our strong foundations, I am confident that Burberry’s best days are ahead.”

In a frank mea culpa statement the company added: “Over the past several years, we moved too far from our core with disappointing results. Our brand expression was focused on being modern at the expense of celebrating our heritage.

“We introduced new brand codes and signifiers that were unfamiliar to our customers. Our product was weighted to seasonal fashion with a niche aesthetic obscuring our more timeless core collections. As we pursued brand elevation, our pricing particularly in leather goods did not always align with our category authority. Consequently, Burberry’s offer was skewed to a narrow base of luxury customers.

The new “Burberry Forward” plan unveiled today marks a return to its outerwear roots with a marketing strategy that sets out to “capture British wit and style and balance recognisable London imagery with British countryside.” This follows the launch of the “It’s Always Burberry Weather” outerwear campaign and a Christmas campaign titled “Wrapped in Burberry”

