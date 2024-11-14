Burberry launches 'urgent' turnaround plan on sales slump and fall into the red

In This Article:
Luxury fashion house Burberry launched an “urgent” turnaround plan today as it revealed another slump in sales and a fall into the red in the first half of the year.
Britain’s only global luxury fashion brand made an operating loss of £53 million and a pre-tax loss of £80 million in the six months to 28 September. Sales tumbled by 22% £1.09 billion, down from just under £1.4 billion last year. The interim dividend has been axed.
The 168 year old company, best known for its trademark check and its distinctive raincoats said it was “acting with urgency” to return the business to profitable growth but warned a loss for the year as a whole is possible.
Burberry shares have almost halved this year and the company was at the centre of a swirl of bid speculation this week involving Italian rival Moncler. However, today investors welcomed the strategy plan marking the shares up 11%, or 81p, to 812p.
Newly appointed CEO Joshua Schulman said: “Our recent underperformance has stemmed from several factors, including inconsistent brand execution and a lack of focus on our core outerwear category and our core customer segments. Today, we are acting with urgency to course correct, stabilise the business and position Burberry for a return to sustainable, profitable growth.”
“We have a powerful brand with broad appeal among luxury customers, authority in the outerwear and scarf categories which have remained resilient through this period, and a strong presence in all key luxury markets. Now, we have a clear framework to reignite brand desire, improve our performance and drive long-term value creation. Building on our strong foundations, I am confident that Burberry’s best days are ahead.”
In a frank mea culpa statement the company added: “Over the past several years, we moved too far from our core with disappointing results. Our brand expression was focused on being modern at the expense of celebrating our heritage.
“We introduced new brand codes and signifiers that were unfamiliar to our customers. Our product was weighted to seasonal fashion with a niche aesthetic obscuring our more timeless core collections. As we pursued brand elevation, our pricing particularly in leather goods did not always align with our category authority. Consequently, Burberry’s offer was skewed to a narrow base of luxury customers.
The new “Burberry Forward” plan unveiled today marks a return to its outerwear roots with a marketing strategy that sets out to “capture British wit and style and balance recognisable London imagery with British countryside.” This follows the launch of the “It’s Always Burberry Weather” outerwear campaign and a Christmas campaign titled “Wrapped in Burberry”
There will also be a “continued focus on productivity, simplification and financial discipline” and a £40 million cost saving drive
The company, which has 429 directly owned stores including a flagship on Regent Street, added: “We recognise there is much to be done in the short term, and we are acting with urgency. We are confident we can get back to generating £3 billion in annual revenue over time, while rebuilding margins and driving strong cash generation.”
It continued: “We are confident that our strategic plan will improve our performance and drive long-term value creation. In the short term, with our all-important festive trading period ahead and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, it is too early to determine whether our second-half results will fully offset the first-half adjusted operating loss.”
The fall in sales was steepest in the China dominated Asia Pacific region where they were down 25% in the half and 28% in the second quarter.
Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at fund managers Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Burberry has announced a strategy update in an attempt to reignite desire for the quintessentially British brand. The plan is to return focus to the brand’s origin – outerwear. Newly minted CEO Joshua Schulman plans to tap into the brand’s heritage to regain its footing in this category, before expanding into other areas.
“But it’s a careful balance, and Mr Schulman won’t want to make the same mistake as his predecessors of skewing Burberry’s offering to a narrow base of luxury customers at the expense of a loyal fanbase.
Back to recent performance and it was a painful read for investors. Revenue fell at double-digit rates as the group saw declines across all regions, which meant Burberry slipped into loss-making territory over the first half.
“Cost cuts are underway to try and stem some of the financial bleeding, with £25mn of excess material set to be trimmed from the expense line this year. But with no full-year guidance given, it's unclear whether it can return to profit in time.”