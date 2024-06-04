Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of £0.427

The board of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 2nd of August, with investors receiving £0.427 per share. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.8%.

Burberry Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 82% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.5% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 70% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.32 total annually to £0.61. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Burberry Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Burberry Group's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Burberry Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Burberry Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

