Bullish Standard Bank Group Insiders Loaded Up On R50.4m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Standard Bank Group Limited (JSE:SBK). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO & Executive Director Simpiwe Tshabalala bought R20m worth of shares at a price of R185 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of R242. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid R50m for 272.22k shares. On the other hand they divested 141.26k shares, for R29m. Overall, Standard Bank Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Standard Bank Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of under-the-radar companies with insider buying.

Standard Bank Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Standard Bank Group. Specifically, insiders ditched R11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Standard Bank Group insiders own about R463m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Standard Bank Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Standard Bank Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Standard Bank Group. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Standard Bank Group and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.