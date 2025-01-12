Bullish Goldshore Resources Insiders Loaded Up On CA$2.94m Of Stock

In This Article:
Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Goldshore Resources Inc. (CVE:GSHR). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.
While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.
Goldshore Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year
The insider Brian Paes-Braga made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.0m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.38 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.28. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.
In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.08m shares for CA$2.9m. On the other hand they divested 173.00k shares, for CA$51k. In total, Goldshore Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!
Insiders At Goldshore Resources Have Bought Stock Recently
Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Goldshore Resources. insider Brian Paes-Braga spent CA$1.3m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.
Does Goldshore Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?
Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 18% of Goldshore Resources shares, worth about CA$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.
So What Do The Goldshore Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?
It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Goldshore Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Goldshore Resources (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.
