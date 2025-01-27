Bullish Dowlais Group Insiders Loaded Up On UK£738.8k Of Stock

In This Article:
Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.
While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.
The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dowlais Group
In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Liam Butterworth bought UK£256k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.81 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.68). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.
In the last twelve months Dowlais Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£0.71 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!
Does Dowlais Group Boast High Insider Ownership?
For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Dowlais Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about UK£2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.
So What Do The Dowlais Group Insider Transactions Indicate?
The fact that there have been no Dowlais Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Dowlais Group insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Dowlais Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...
For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.
