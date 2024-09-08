Bullish on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Short Seller Sentiment Is Bullish

We recently compiled a list of the 13 Best American Tech Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other American tech stocks.

Tech stocks have outperformed the stock market for several years and account for over 30% of the market's overall holdings. With market values estimated at trillions of dollars, the majority of the lauded Magnificent Seven stocks are American tech companies that are still expanding. Technology is constantly evolving, and investors have a lot of opportunities because of this ongoing advancement.

This dynamic progress was reflected in the US stock market when it rose more than 3% in the second quarter of 2024. In terms of the trade in artificial intelligence, technology companies remained at the top, and this trend did not appear to be slowing down throughout the quarter. The largest companies have outperformed the market this year, which has been a remarkable trend. The 500 largest companies' large-cap market saw gains of 4.4% in Q2 YoY, increasing its 2024 return to above 15%. In contrast, the small-cap market saw a 3.3% drop, translating into a 1.6% 2024 return.

Even though technology companies outperformed in Q2 FY2024, Main Street Research's James Demmert cautions investors not to treat all of them the same. Instead, they should prioritize those tech firms that can deliver consistent earnings, especially in an uncertain economy.

Investors should also stay informed about the 2024 tech industry statistics. According to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, almost one-third of the growth in the US economy is attributed to the IT sector, which is the main driver of the country's economy. Similarly, the United States accounts for one-third of the world's information technology market, according to the International Trade Administration, making it the largest tech market in the world. Computer and IT jobs reported a median annual wage of $104,420 in May 2023, while 108,503 college graduates with bachelor's degrees in computer and information sciences graduated in 2022, a 3.5% increase YoY. The average yearly salary for tech majors is $90,000.

According to a report, tech trends in 2023 were dominated by electrification/renewables and generative AI. Internet searches for generative AI increased by 700%, and the area received significant funding as huge language models processed more data and expanded modalities. Even while global IT investment declined, electrification and renewables continued to draw large amounts of capital. These industries continue to have a high volume of job postings, signifying potential for long-term growth.

Looking forward, according to the Deloitte 2024 technology industry outlook, in the wake of current macroeconomic headwinds such as high inflation and supply chain disruptions, the technology industry confronts a cautious 2024 recovery. As per Deloitte's Q4 2023 study, 62% of tech executives believe the industry is "healthy," with growth anticipated in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. By late 2024, generative AI is expected to have a major impact on enterprise software and elevate operational efficiency. Tech companies and startups are investing more in AI, but enterprise adoption is still sluggish. However, this is predicted to change in the second half of 2024. Market expansion is anticipated to be propelled by enterprise expenditure on AI and IT services. Nonetheless, regulations in the EU and the US focusing on data privacy, sustainability, and AI ethics continue to provide challenges, forcing companies to follow regulations while leveraging these for competitive advantage. To reduce geopolitical risks and guarantee uninterrupted growth, supply networks will need to strategically change, and effective operations will need to be prioritized.

Methodology:

We sifted through holdings of tech ETFs and online rankings to form an initial list of 25 American tech stocks. Then we selected the 13 stocks that had the lowest percentage of their shares shorted. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the lowest percentage of their shares shorted.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

% of shares shorted: 1.09%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is the world's sixth-largest semiconductor company and has expanded into a variety of software companies, with total revenue exceeding $42 billion. It serves the wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets with its 17 main semiconductor product lines. Although its primary focus is on fabless design, it also does some internal production, such as producing best-of-breed FBAR filters for the Apple iPhone. It provides infrastructure, security, and virtualization software to governments, banks, and major corporations.

Its operations comprise the merger of past companies, such as software companies Symantec, CA Technologies, and Brocade, and legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips.

The US-based tech company is an outcome of the combination of several high-end, distinct, and profitable software and chip companies. Broadcom is an excellent platform for combining businesses, both large and small. Strong profits and cash flow are produced by its acquisition and streamlining skills, which also support its substantial dividend. The company's execution and operational efficiency are noteworthy as they support its substantial organic investment and enable it to outperform its end markets organically.

Mar Vista Focus strategy stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we established new investments in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Meta Platforms. We initiated a position in Broadcom in Q2. As a skilled aggregator, Broadcom acquires firms, streamlines their operations, and invests R&D dollars in mission critical products that generate industry leading profit margins, robust cash flows and high returns on invested capital. Its primary markets include AI accelerators targeting generative AI applications, networking & wireless semiconductors, and mission-critical infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from the rapidly expanding demand for custom AI accelerator chips that support the evolution of the generative AI market. The company is the second-largest producer of AI accelerator chips behind Nvidia and leads the market in custom AI ASIC chips. Its customers include leading hyper scalers like Alphabet and Meta who are turning to Broadcom for custom silicon due to its performance and cost advantages. We believe the company is a direct beneficiary of a multi-year capital cycle driven by hyper scalers building out next-generation AI factories. Broadcom recently acquired VMware, the leader in virtualization software targeting the enterprise market. The integration of VMware is tracking ahead of plan as management has simplified its product bundles, transitioned to a subscription revenue model, and reduced operating costs. We believe this simplified go-to-market structure will result in strong top-line revenue growth and expanding operating margins. We believe Broadcom will compound intrinsic value per share in the mid-20% range over the intermediate term as it benefits from the AI-infrastructure build-out, a cyclical recovery in its legacy semiconductor business, and modestly accelerating growth from its infrastructure software business as VMware is successfully integrated.”

Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna revised a buy rating and has a $200 price target on AVGO, noting growth in artificial intelligence and VMware optimization. Broadcom's FY24 revenue projection has been revised, and its networking division is projected to deliver strong growth, with AI contributing more than 40% YoY. Another thing that is viewed positively by the analyst is the shift of VMware customers' usage to subscriptions.

Overall AVGO ranks 6th on our list of the best American tech stocks to buy according to short sellers. While we acknowledge the potential of AVGO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AVGO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

