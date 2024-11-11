Bullish 3i Group Insiders Loaded Up On UK£9.44m Of Stock

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of 3i Group plc (LON:III) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 3i Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Simon Borrows for UK£2.8m worth of shares, at about UK£29.03 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£33.87. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 322.71k shares for UK£9.4m. On the other hand they divested 197.12k shares, for UK£5.8m. Overall, 3i Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that 3i Group insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about UK£594m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The 3i Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like 3i Group insiders think the business has merit. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

