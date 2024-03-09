'Built by preppers for preppers': See this Wisconsin compound built for off-the-grid lifestyles
A remote home in Wisconsin recently caught the eye of popular real estate TikTok account Homes.tastrophes for its survivalist origin story.
The stone triplex home on 80 acres in South Range, Wisconsin was "built by preppers for preppers," and is now for sale at $1.1 million according to the listing by Leah Hollenbach with RE/MAX Results.
Each residential unit in the compound has three bedrooms and bathroom, and they all share a large common area. Plus, the property boasts a number of other features for self-sufficiency.
The compound's seller Jonathan Allen told USA TODAY in an interview that he was told when he bought it that the families who built it were prepping for Y2K. Though he never met them himself, he praised their resourcefulness.
"If people were around, (or) are old enough to remember the fear of Y2K, I think (the families) were just very strategic and smart," Allen said. "I want to be cautious and say they were preppers, but they were also just self sufficient."
Built for families to live together on dead end road
Allen said the property has two wells, room for a machine shop, and a separate building that housed a diesel generator. The roof of the south-facing building is covered in grass, which helps with insulation and camouflage.
He didn't buy it with any plans to fortify against the outside world, but instead was inspired by how they constructed it out of concrete into the side of the hill.
"I don't know if another one like this exists," he said.
Set on a dead-end road with vantage points, a shooting range, gardens, apple trees and plenty of lumber, Allen says it would be well suited for someone who wants to be prepared to go off the grid.
"Obviously it relates- it makes a lot of sense now with the way that some people feel about the current state, you know, that we're in," Allen said. "The way that it's built and constructed, it probably would cater to so called 'preppers' nowadays."
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: See inside this triplex built by people prepping for Y2K