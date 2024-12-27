Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW): A Bull Case Theory

In This Article:
We came across a bullish thesis on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) on Substack by Eloy Fernández. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on BBW. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)'s share was trading at $47.94 as of Dec 26th. BBW’s trailing and forward P/E were 12.78 and 11.81 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), founded in 1997, has solidified its reputation as a unique retailer where customers can personalize teddy bears and other stuffed animals with customizable sounds, scents, and outfits. The company’s innovative approach to experiential retail, complemented by its expansion into collectibles, licensing, and gifting, has enabled it to appeal to a growing multi-generational consumer base.
In Q3 2024, BBW reported an 11% increase in total revenues, driven by strong retail and third-party sales, making it the most profitable third quarter in the company’s history. Retail sales rose 9.1%, fueled by existing stores in both the U.S. and U.K., with all sales levers—traffic, conversion, average unit retail, and units per transaction—showing growth. Retail gross margin improved to 54.2% from 52.6%, while e-commerce demand grew modestly by 1.3%. BBW’s retail sales per square foot climbed 9% to $140, highlighting the effectiveness of its operational strategies.
The company’s global footprint grew by 17 new experience locations, bringing the total to 565 stores, including 362 corporately managed locations. BBW continues to innovate with trend-driven products like the viral Mothman Plush and holiday-themed items, which have garnered significant online attention. CEO Sharon Price John noted BBW’s commitment to expanding its audience through product diversification and leveraging its brand strength.
Financially, BBW remains robust, with diluted EPS reaching $0.73, a 38% increase driven by share repurchases and higher net income. The company has returned $31.3 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends in fiscal 2024, representing a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.89x. BBW’s strategic capital allocation underscores management’s confidence in its growth trajectory.
Looking ahead, BBW projects fiscal 2024 to mark its fourth consecutive year of record revenue, with guidance for total revenue between $489 million and $495 million and pretax income of $65 million to $67 million. The company plans at least 65 new experience locations and capital expenditures of $18 million to $20 million, aligning with its focus on enhancing its digital transformation and expanding its retail footprint.
BBW’s stellar five-year performance, with a CAGR of 59% in price returns, coupled with its disciplined capital management and growth in revenues and locations, positions it as a compelling investment. With projections of continued execution and a 60% potential upside, BBW offers a strong risk/reward proposition for long-term investors.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is not on our list of the 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held BBW at the end of the third quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter. While we acknowledge the risk and potential of BBW as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than BBW but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.