How To Budget Like the Rich During the Holidays, According to ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki

Each year, the holiday season brings joy and memories to families across the United States. However, it can also bring stress to those who aren’t prepared.

The National Retail Federation reports that Americans spent $875 on holiday expenses in 2023. Expenses from travel, events and gift-giving can rack up quickly through November and December if you don’t adjust your budget.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the New York Times bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” has advice for anyone worried about their holiday spending. In a post to his website, he outlined how the rich budget for the holidays and which adjustments you should make to enjoy the holidays without sinking your finances.

Here’s what you should know to budget like the rich during the holiday season.

The Importance of Budgeting

No matter the time of year, having a budget is essential for knowing where you stand financially and controlling your future. The Federal Reserve reports that only 54% of American adults have three months’ worth of emergency savings as of 2023. Budgeting can help you become the financial minority.

Kiyosaki explained that there are four key things that you must know before creating a budget:

Income: the amount of money you make each month

Expenses: the amount of money you spend each month

Assets: the total value of your savings and everything you own, such as your home, car and investments

Liabilities: the total value of what you owe, such as student loans, credit card debt and your mortgage

With these four components, you can determine your net worth by subtracting your liabilities from your assets. If your net worth is lower than you want it to be, you can find ways to reduce your monthly expenses to put more of your income into savings and investments. Budgeting effectively guarantees you stay on the path to long-term financial success no matter what time of year it is.

The Wrong Way To Budget

Keeping a budget is essential for improving your finances. However, simply tracking your expenses doesn’t guarantee financial improvements. One of the major budgeting mistakes that Kiyosaki noted is keeping an eye on your spending while still lacking a real plan. Monitoring your monthly expenses might help you refrain from overspending, but it will do little to bolster your savings and long-term success. Often, individuals who only track their expenses end up with nothing or very little left over at the end of the month, meaning there isn’t much to put into savings.