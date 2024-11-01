The Telegraph

Budget Q&A: What should we do to prevent our children from having to pay IHT?

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves vowed to ‘restore stability’ to the British economy as she unveiled £40bn of tax rises - Eddie Mulholland
Mike Warburton
As Labour’s first Budget in 14 years is announced, The Telegraph’s tax expert, Mike Warburton, is here to answer your money-related questions on Friday, November 1 from 1pm.

From questions on tax rises including capital gains and stamp duty, to the abolishment of the non-dom regime, please share your questions for Mike in the comments section.

02:19 PM GMT

02:13 PM GMT

Could the NI bill for small business employers actually be reduced?

An anonymous reader questions the National Insurance changes in the Budget.

The reader says: “Hi Mike, do you fully understand the NI changes in the Budget? The percentage goes from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent, with the annual threshold reduced from £9,100 to £5,000.

“So far, so bad. Say £1,000pa per f/t employee. But the Employment Allowance goes from £5k to £10.5k. As I understand it, this is the threshold of total NI payments, below which a company pays no NI at all. Is this right? So the NI bill for small employers could actually be reduced. Is this right?”

Mike replies: “You are correct. This relief for small businesses was introduced by George Osborne in 2014 and the increase from £5,000 to £10,500 is just about the only budget proposal that I can see which provides some modest relief for them.”

02:05 PM GMT

How many farm estates now have to pay IHT?

An anonymous reader would like to know about the number of farms that will be impacted by IHT changes.

The reader says: “Can you confirm that around 500 or so farm estates will pay IHT as a result of the new changes?”

Mike replies: “It is claimed that the £1m cap on relief for agricultural assets together with the standard £325,000 nil rate band and £175,000 residence nil rate band (making up to £1m for a couple) will allow all but the largest 500 or so farms to escape IHT. I find that hard to believe but I do not have sufficient evidence to dispute it. Whatever the answer, this is an unnecessary hit on the farming industry at a time when most farmers are struggling financially. The Chancellor does not seem to appreciate that there is a big difference between having long-term assets and having cash.”

