Budget Q&A: What should we do to prevent our children from having to pay IHT?

As Labour’s first Budget in 14 years is announced, The Telegraph’s tax expert, Mike Warburton, is here to answer your money-related questions on Friday, November 1 from 1pm.

From questions on tax rises including capital gains and stamp duty, to the abolishment of the non-dom regime, please share your questions for Mike in the comments section.

An anonymous reader questions the National Insurance changes in the Budget.

The reader says: “Hi Mike, do you fully understand the NI changes in the Budget? The percentage goes from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent, with the annual threshold reduced from £9,100 to £5,000.

“So far, so bad. Say £1,000pa per f/t employee. But the Employment Allowance goes from £5k to £10.5k. As I understand it, this is the threshold of total NI payments, below which a company pays no NI at all. Is this right? So the NI bill for small employers could actually be reduced. Is this right?”

Mike replies: “You are correct. This relief for small businesses was introduced by George Osborne in 2014 and the increase from £5,000 to £10,500 is just about the only budget proposal that I can see which provides some modest relief for them.”

An anonymous reader would like to know about the number of farms that will be impacted by IHT changes.

The reader says: “Can you confirm that around 500 or so farm estates will pay IHT as a result of the new changes?”

Mike replies: “It is claimed that the £1m cap on relief for agricultural assets together with the standard £325,000 nil rate band and £175,000 residence nil rate band (making up to £1m for a couple) will allow all but the largest 500 or so farms to escape IHT. I find that hard to believe but I do not have sufficient evidence to dispute it. Whatever the answer, this is an unnecessary hit on the farming industry at a time when most farmers are struggling financially. The Chancellor does not seem to appreciate that there is a big difference between having long-term assets and having cash.”

02:00 PM GMT

As residents of Greece, will we now be taxed on our UK savings because of the Budget?

A question from Roger Barber now.

Roger asks: “We are retired and live in Greece and have approximately £100,000 in an English savings account. We transfer money for living expenses from our current account which is always about 8,000 in credit. How will this budget affect our savings?”

Mike says: “Roger. Under Article VI of the UK-Greece double tax treaty, there is an exemption from UK tax on interest as long as this is being taxed in Greece. This budget does not change that treatment.”

01:57 PM GMT

Has there been any changes to the rules of IHT when passing an estate to a husband or wife?

The rise in IHT is of concern for reader Julie McCuaghey, too.

Julie asks: “Hi Mike, I wonder if you could tell me if there have been any changes to the estate of an individual passing to the husband or wife, in the event of the death of either party with no will in place. Does this remain tax-free in totality?”

Mike responds: “Yes it does Julie, including any SIPP funds. I don’t think even this Chancellor would have been prepared to change that.”

01:54 PM GMT

What has happened with alcohol duty?

Reader Sam Jary wants to know if the Budget has increased the cost of a glass of wine.

Sam would like to know: “What’s happened with wine duty? Has it gone up and by how much? That includes by how much if it’s only linked to inflation, whatever that means!”

Mike responds: “No increase in the Budget, Sam. Alcohol Duty rates last increased, in line with the Retail Price Index, on 1 August 2023 following an announcement at Spring Budget 2023. Alcohol Duty rates were frozen until 1 August 2024. This freeze was extended until 1 February 2025 in the Budget.”

01:49 PM GMT

How long does it take to get a domicile outside of the UK for tax purposes?

Reader Rebecca Hunter has a question for Mike on the impact of the Budget for those overseas.

Rebecca questions: “How long does it take to get domicile outside of the UK for tax purposes, and if I left my SIPP where it is currently would it be subject to UK rules when I die or where I move to? Currently think the only way is to get out of the UK now or die before 6th April 2027. Also if you die before 75 IHT applies but if beneficiaries (not spouse) draw the pot down would it be subject to their nominal rate or not?”

Mike answers: “Changing your domicile is very difficult. It is not so much a question of time as of the extent to which you have permanently cut your connections with the UK in favour of another country. Until now there were arrangements that would have allowed you to transfer your pension fund overseas (QROPS) but the Chancellor has thought about this and has already proposed changes to tighten the rules. Please do not take any drastic steps!”

01:45 PM GMT

Will the solar farms I lease out face IHT at 40 per cent or 20 per cent?

Stephen Rigden is concerned about the impact of the Budget on his farmland.

Stephen questions: “My farmland is worth about £1m, so no tax. I also lease out 52 and a half acres to a solar farm company. This would be worth say £1.2m. Will the solar land face inheritance tax at 40 per cent or 20 per cent?”

Mike says: “Stephen, as I understand the position, solar farms are excluded from IHT agricultural property relief. They can sometimes qualify for business property relief, but as you describe it I think this will simply be an investment with no IHT relief.”

01:41 PM GMT

Does the additional IHT house relief apply whatever the size of my estate?

A question from R. Khanna now.

R. Khanna asks: “With my SIPP added to the estate for IHT, a potential tax raid will happen. Does the additional IHT house relief apply whatever the size of my estate?”

Mike says: “The £175,000 residence nil rate band has survived for the moment which means that if you leave your home to a direct descendant the relief should still apply. However, there is still the cap of £2m on the value of estates, which will include any SIPP funds, after which the relief tapers off.”

01:38 PM GMT

The Budget cost me £1m, how much beer do I need to drink at 1p a pint cheaper to break even?

Reader Jolyon Hart has been affected by the change in inheritance tax, which brings pensions into her estate.

Jolyon shares: “The Budget has cost me over £1m alone as a result of bringing pensions into my estate! So I drank my sorrows in a pub before the game. At least my Extra Special Bitter is going to be 1p a pint cheaper. I need to drink a lot of beer to make up the difference. How many pints do I need to drink to break even?”

Mike replies: “Jolyon. I can but sympathise with your predicament. I believe the answer is 100 million, but you will die happy, if rather sooner than planned.”

01:35 PM GMT

What should we do to prevent my children from having to pay IHT?

Reader Andrew Murray has a question for Mike on the impact of inheritance tax.

Andrew says: “My wife and I’s self-invested personal pensions (Sipps) will (as our Will stands now) be passed equally to our son and daughter. As things are, as far as we know, they will not pay IHT on the money if and until they draw on them, if they don’t, they can pass them on to their children IHT free. Under the new Budget rules, we understand that they will have to pay IHT on all the money they inherit. I am 84 and my wife is 83, what should we do now?”

Mike replies: “Sadly Andrew, your children will probably be left with double taxation. Depending on the value of your other assets your executors will have to pay IHT on the value of your Sipp at death and your children will then have to pay income tax on any amounts drawn. The rules on how this is all supposed to work are absolutely horrendous. I am still working my way through them.”

01:32 PM GMT

Is the use of an ISA instead of a pension fund now a better idea?

An anonymous reader is planning on swapping a pension fund for an ISA.

Anonymous says: “Would you agree that the use of an ISA instead of a pension fund is now a better idea? Pensions cannot be accessed until 55 (57) and will always attract income tax for at least 75 per cent of its value; they cannot easily be gifted to reduce IHT; and after tax, the returns on a pension are virtually the same as a tax-free ISA.”

Mike responds: “My view is that you should aim to have both. Clearly an ISA is more flexible but pensions are a long-term investment and a lot could change over the next few years.”

01:28 PM GMT

How can I avoid redundancies in my small business due to tax rises?

Our next question comes from Simon Aletta, who is concerned about his business.

Simon questions: “We are a small business with a turnover of two million and salaries of 850k, and I already work around the clock to keep it going. What support have we got to afford the tax rise? I don’t know how to avoid redundancies.”

Mike responds: “I am sorry Simon, but I cannot see anything that will help you with the additional costs that are being imposed on you in this Budget. I fear that many small businesses will have to cut costs through making staff redundant, and some businesses will have to close. How this is supposed to protect working people completely eludes me.”

01:23 PM GMT

How will rising stamp duty and inheritance tax affect my son’s flat purchase?

Reader Doug Uncles is also concerned about tax rises and how they will affect his son’s property investment.

Doug asks: “Sir, we intend to gift our son a substantial deposit towards his purchase of a flat in London at some point in the future. I understand he will be affected by an increase in stamp duty and also wonder about the implications of inheritance tax which may affect him out of this transaction.”

Mike replies: “Doug, the increase in stamp duty in this budget is on second homes and investment properties. Stamp duty rates are also changing in April under actions of the previous government.”

01:18 PM GMT

Will there be a judicial review on bringing the stamp duty rise in with no notice?

Reader Ama Dablam is unhappy with the immediate effect of the stamp duty rise.

Ama says: “Hi Mike, the stamp duty rise on second properties came in with virtually immediate effect, thereby causing people who had already exchanged but not completed no option but to suddenly find a lot of extra money to pay on tax that they weren’t expecting. Do you know of any moves to judicially review the decision to bring the tax in with no notice, given this was manifestly unreasonable?”

Mike responds: “The supporting document to the Budget says that where contracts are exchanged before 31 October but completed or substantially performed on or after that date, transitional rules may apply. Unfortunately, it does not say what this involves, so we are rather in the dark at the moment. Sadly I doubt if a judicial review would help, however unreasonable this is.”

01:15 PM GMT

I live in France, will I be faced with a CGT bill on the sale of my UK flat?

Now, an anonymous reader would like to know about capital gains tax.

The reader asks: “I live in France and keep a small flat in the UK for personal use only. That flat has never been rented, and it won’t be rented during my lifetime. As my state and work pensions are from UK sources, I pay all my taxes from income to the UK Exchequer. I had hoped to sell my flat and buy another closer to my family in the UK. However, it seems that I will be faced with an additional stamp duty. Will I also be faced with a CGT tax bill as well?”

Mike replies: “Even though you are resident in France and not in the UK, you will still be liable for capital gains tax on the sale of your UK flat. This rule came in several years ago. The tax has to be paid within 60 days of completion.

“So, you will be caught for both capital gains tax on the sale and the additional stamp duty on the new property. Incidentally, although UK source income is caught for tax in the UK under the normal rules, this is subject to any double tax agreement in place. Under the UK agreement with France, UK source pensions are only taxable in France unless they arise from government service.”

01:11 PM GMT

So long as the spouse’s exemption remains, is including pensions in IHT logical?

Reader Jerry Etheridge agrees with Labour’s decision to tax inherited pensions.

Jerry asks: “So long as the spouse’s exemption remains, surely including pension along with other assets is logical? Whilst I am no fan of inheritance tax this can at least be reasoned unlike the tax on small farmers that will basically wipe them out.”

Mike replies: “I understand the logic of what you are saying and I was not surprised that the Chancellor has changed the rules. The problem is that people plan for their retirement on a long-term basis, and it is a great concern to many when the goal posts change in this way. Like you, I am very concerned about the position of the farming community, who are already struggling financially.”

01:05 PM GMT

How much will a non-citizen living in Britain be taxed on their bonds in the US?

Next up, David Cooper is curious about Labour’s abolishment of the non-dom tax status.

David shares: “My wife is not a UK citizen, but we live full-time in the UK. However, she has bonds in the US that generate interest, which remains in the US. We do not bring any US income into the UK. If the interest income in the US is $120,000 per year, how much will the UK tax that, and can we claim back any of the US tax she already pays on it under the double taxation rule?”

Mike responds: “David, the answer depends on how long your wife has lived in the UK. Under the current rules, your wife is entitled to be taxed on the remittance basis unless she has become deemed UK domiciled. Under the Budget proposals, from next April she will pay UK tax on her US income. There will be a special rule for new arrivals that allows full relief for the first four years of residence here. If she does not qualify for this relief and is subject in full to UK tax, she will be able to claim under the double tax treaty to relief for US tax paid on the income. I can’t give you a specific figure without knowing her other personal tax details.”

01:00 PM GMT

Will the £1m IHT exemption on our family house still apply if we give a portion to our adult child?

An anonymous reader would like to know about the change in inheritance tax.

The reader asks: “Our house is held as tenants in common, if we give a portion e.g. a third to my grown-up child, would the £1 million IHT exemption on the family house still apply? I’m aware we would have to pay rent on a third, which would need to be declared. Now, having to consider this because pensions now are part of the estate.”

Mike replies: “The additional relief on family homes applies at death, so as a lifetime gift, it would not apply on the gift. At your death, it could apply to the proportion you have retained.”

12:55 PM GMT

How will the VAT raid on private schools and rise in NI contributions affect these institutions?

Our first question is from Paul Thornton on National Insurance contributions and private school VAT.

Reader Paul asks: “Is the imposition of VAT on private schools and the rise in NI contributions going to be a double whammy on these institutions? It would appear that as well as trying to absorb the VAT charges, it’s also going to cost more to employ their staff?”

Mike says: “I agree, Paul. In my view, the attack on private schools is for political reasons rather than to raise money for state schools. It is actually a triple whammy, because on top of the VAT and employers NICs, private schools will also be paying higher rates from next April with the removal of charitable rates relief. It will be interesting to see what happens with the legal challenge now being mounted to the VAT rise.”

12:49 PM GMT

Have your say on Rachel Reeves’s first Budget

12:45 PM GMT

Q&A is starting in 15 minutes

Hello all. This Q&A will be getting underway in just 15 minutes. The Telegraph’s tax expert Mike Warburton is on hand to answer your questions on how the Budget affects you.

01:49 PM GMT

Introducing The Telegraph’s tax expert - Mike Warburton

Mike is a tax expert who has had the ear of chancellors and policymakers for over 40 years. He was a director at accountants Grant Thornton and is now retired.

He writes the Telegraph’s weekly tax advice column and will be here to answer your questions on Friday, November 1 at 1pm.