How the Budget will affect you and your money

A Budget packed with announcements ranging from tax and spending to pay and pensions has been announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Much of what she said could affect you and your finances directly, so here's what it means for you.

If you're on low pay, your wages should rise

Minimum wages, paid by employers, will rise across the UK in April. It means:

The National Living Wage, for employees aged 21 and over, will rise from £11.44 an hour, to £12.21

If you are aged 18, 19 or 20, the National Minimum Wage will go up from £8.60 an hour, to £10

For those aged 16 or 17, the minimum wage will rise from £6.40 an hour, to £7.55

The separate apprentice rate which applies to eligible people under 19 - or those over 19 in the first year of an apprenticeship – will also increase from £6.40 an hour, to £7.55.

The increases are smaller, in percentage terms, than the previous two years. However, prices are rising at a slower rate now.

But bosses say your job prospects could be affected

On top of the extra cost of paying staff on the minimum wage, many employers will have to make a bigger contribution to National Insurance (NI) covering more of the people they employ.

NI paid by employees will not change.

But businesses say the chances of you getting a job or a pay rise may be hit as a result of the extra financial burden employers face.

Some could raise prices to cover the cost.

Travelling to work by bus may cost you more

The single bus fare cap applied to many routes in England will be raised to £3 in 2025, up from £2.

Single bus fares in London with Transport for London will remain at £1.75 and those in Greater Manchester at £2, owing to a different funding system in those cities.

Fuel duty has been frozen since 2011, and that will continue. A 5p-a-litre fuel duty cut has also been extended.

Other significant tax changes could affect you

Inheritance tax (IHT), which is currently 40%, is usually paid on the value of a deceased person's assets above a threshold of £325,000.

At present, any money saved in a pension does not count towards this but, from April 2027, inherited pensions will be included.

This is likely to bring more estates into the inheritance tax net, owing to pension savings that have not been spent before somebody dies.

Until now, various exemptions have allowed certain types of property, such as farms and family business assets, to be disregarded in terms of inheritance. However, from April 2026, the rules will ensure some tax will be paid on assets of more than £1m.

Capital gains tax (CGT) is charged on the profit made from the sale of assets that have increased in value, such as second homes or investments.

Story Continues