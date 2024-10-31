Budget 2025: London housing winners and losers

Rachel Reeves' first fiscal statement was relatively benign for existing homeowners, but for renters and wannabe first-time buyers it was a bleak budget of unintended consequences that offered nothing to temper the housing affordability crisis raging in the capital.

The property industry was collectively expectant that this autumn statement – the first to be delivered by a Labour government in 14 years – would target rich property owners and second homeowners and prioritise the delivery of social housing stock.

While this all came to fruition in the Chancellor's speech through a surprise two per cent stamp duty surcharge on second home purchases and the abolition of the non dom regime, it was in part a passive statement that ignored the plight of young tenants in London paying extortionate rents and unable to get on the property ladder.

In fact, the long-term abandonment of the rental sector continued. The additional stamp duty is expected to deter small private landlords from adding decent quality accommodation for London tenants, leading to further rent rises.

Here H&P analyses who the property winners and losers are this time around following the autumn Budget 2025.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering her first Budget in the Commons (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

WINNERS

The homeless and vulnerable families

Today’s housing affordability, temporary accommodation and rough sleeping crises has been building for 30 years. Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy scheme, which sold off council houses to their occupants at a significant discount empowered social tenants and encouraged social mobility. But the money made by the state as a result of this was not ring-fenced to be put back into building affordable homes. Since 1980 the number of council houses has fallen from 5.1million to 1.6 million.

Since 1980 the number of council houses has fallen from 5.1million to 1.6 million

It fuelled house price rises (1,419 per cent to be exact) but meant generations to come would not be able to get on the housing ladder without a substantial cash gift from their grandparents

Reeves has recognised this long-term failing, reducing the discount councils have to give on the sale of these homes to their occupants. She is also changing the rules so that local authorities can keep the money made and reinvest in more social housing.

“Lowering the Right to Buy discounts, which in turn allows councils to receive the full receipts to reinvest in more affordable housing, is absolutely the right thing to do,” says Weston.

Reeves pledged to “get Britain building again”, confirming the Affordable Homes Programme would receive a £500 million boost, bringing its annual budget to £3.1bn to help deliver 5,000 social homes.

Story Continues