Buckle Inc (BKE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Net Income (Q3): $44.2 million or $0.88 per share, down from $51.8 million or $1.04 per share in the prior year.
Net Income (Year-to-Date): $118.3 million or $2.35 per share, down from $140.3 million or $2.81 per share in the prior year.
Net Sales (Q3): Decreased 3.2% to $293.6 million from $303.5 million in the prior year.
Comparable Store Sales (Q3): Decreased 0.7% compared to the same period a year ago.
Online Sales (Q3): Increased 1.1% to $46.6 million from $46.1 million in the prior year.
Gross Margin (Q3): 47.7%, down 80 basis points from 48.5% in the prior year.
SG&A Expenses (Q3): 29.1% of net sales, up from 27.4% in the prior year.
Operating Margin (Q3): 18.6%, down from 21.1% in the prior year.
Inventory: $149.4 million, down 1.9% from the same time a year ago.
Total Cash and Investments: $352.7 million.
Capital Expenditures (Q3): $10.2 million.
Store Count: 445 retail stores in 42 states, up from 443 stores in the prior year.
Women's Merchandise Sales (Q3): Down 0.5%, representing 47% of sales.
Men's Merchandise Sales (Q3): Down 5.5%, representing 53% of sales.
Accessory Sales (Q3): Up approximately 3%.
Footwear Sales (Q3): Down about 17%.
Release Date: November 22, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) reported a net income of $44.2 million for the third quarter, reflecting a solid financial performance.
Online sales increased by 1.1% for the quarter, indicating growth in the digital commerce segment.
Women's merchandise sales saw a 3% increase on a 13-week comparable basis, with a notable 9% growth in denim.
The company opened five new stores and completed one full remodel during the quarter, showing expansion efforts.
Private label denim showed strong growth, contributing to a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins.
Negative Points
Net sales for the third quarter decreased by 3.2% compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in overall sales.
Comparable store sales decreased by 0.7% for the quarter, reflecting challenges in maintaining in-store sales.
Year-to-date net sales decreased by 4.6%, showing a downward trend in sales performance.
Gross margin for the quarter decreased by 80 basis points due to increased occupancy and distribution costs.
Footwear sales were down approximately 17% for the quarter, impacting overall sales performance.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you elaborate on the gross margin drivers and the apparent slowdown in merchandise margin growth compared to the second quarter? A: Thomas Heacock, CFO, explained that the gross margin for the quarter was impacted by a 100 basis point increase in occupancy costs and a 35 basis point increase in distribution and buying costs, offset by a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins. The merchandise margin growth is consistent with year-to-date trends, driven by strong private label denim sales and a favorable mix shift away from lower-margin categories like footwear.
Q: Can you clarify the store count and your expansion plans for the next few years? A: Dennis Nelson, CEO, confirmed that Buckle ended the quarter with 445 stores and plans to open one more, resulting in a net addition of two stores for the year. For 2025, they estimate opening seven or eight new stores, with some closures, leading to a net addition of two or three stores. They also plan to relocate and remodel about a dozen stores next year.
Q: What kind of sales lift are you seeing from store remodels? A: Dennis Nelson noted that the impact of remodels varies. Open store remodels can result in low double-digit sales increases, while relocations to outdoor power centers might see similar or better improvements. The exact lift depends on the store's current performance and location.
Q: How are your digital channel investments impacting the business? A: Adam Akerson, VP of Finance, stated that investments in digital channels are positively affecting the guest experience and key e-commerce metrics, contributing to a return to growth in the online segment for the quarter.
Q: Can you provide more details on the performance of women's and men's merchandise sales? A: Adam Akerson reported that women's merchandise sales were down 0.5% but saw a 3% increase on a comparable basis, with strong growth in denim. Men's merchandise sales were down 5.5%, impacted by warmer weather, but private label denim grew in low single digits. Overall, women's denim and men's private label denim showed notable strength.
