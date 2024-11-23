Buckle Inc (BKE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Net Income (Q3): $44.2 million or $0.88 per share, down from $51.8 million or $1.04 per share in the prior year.

Net Income (Year-to-Date): $118.3 million or $2.35 per share, down from $140.3 million or $2.81 per share in the prior year.

Net Sales (Q3): Decreased 3.2% to $293.6 million from $303.5 million in the prior year.

Comparable Store Sales (Q3): Decreased 0.7% compared to the same period a year ago.

Online Sales (Q3): Increased 1.1% to $46.6 million from $46.1 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin (Q3): 47.7%, down 80 basis points from 48.5% in the prior year.

SG&A Expenses (Q3): 29.1% of net sales, up from 27.4% in the prior year.

Operating Margin (Q3): 18.6%, down from 21.1% in the prior year.

Inventory: $149.4 million, down 1.9% from the same time a year ago.

Total Cash and Investments: $352.7 million.

Capital Expenditures (Q3): $10.2 million.

Store Count: 445 retail stores in 42 states, up from 443 stores in the prior year.

Women's Merchandise Sales (Q3): Down 0.5%, representing 47% of sales.

Men's Merchandise Sales (Q3): Down 5.5%, representing 53% of sales.

Accessory Sales (Q3): Up approximately 3%.

Footwear Sales (Q3): Down about 17%.

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Positive Points

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) reported a net income of $44.2 million for the third quarter, reflecting a solid financial performance.

Online sales increased by 1.1% for the quarter, indicating growth in the digital commerce segment.

Women's merchandise sales saw a 3% increase on a 13-week comparable basis, with a notable 9% growth in denim.

The company opened five new stores and completed one full remodel during the quarter, showing expansion efforts.

Private label denim showed strong growth, contributing to a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins.

Negative Points

Net sales for the third quarter decreased by 3.2% compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in overall sales.

Comparable store sales decreased by 0.7% for the quarter, reflecting challenges in maintaining in-store sales.

Year-to-date net sales decreased by 4.6%, showing a downward trend in sales performance.

Gross margin for the quarter decreased by 80 basis points due to increased occupancy and distribution costs.

Footwear sales were down approximately 17% for the quarter, impacting overall sales performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the gross margin drivers and the apparent slowdown in merchandise margin growth compared to the second quarter? A: Thomas Heacock, CFO, explained that the gross margin for the quarter was impacted by a 100 basis point increase in occupancy costs and a 35 basis point increase in distribution and buying costs, offset by a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins. The merchandise margin growth is consistent with year-to-date trends, driven by strong private label denim sales and a favorable mix shift away from lower-margin categories like footwear.

