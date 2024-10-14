Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bubs Australia Limited's (ASX:BUB) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various infant nutrition and wellbeing products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The AU$116m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$21m on 30 June 2024 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Bubs Australia's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Bubs Australia, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$900k in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 127% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Bubs Australia's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

