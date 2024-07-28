BT rival sued over alleged botched broadband rollout

Essex County Council works with Gigaclear to connect rural parts of the county to full-fibre broadband - Justin Kase zninez / Alamy Stock Photo

Essex County Council is suing a BT rival after its allegedly botched broadband rollout is claimed to have left hundreds of homes without access to high-speed internet.

The council has filed a claim against Gigaclear for breach of contract following what the council says are lengthy delays to its full-fibre broadband programme.

It said the legal action comes after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through contractual mechanisms.

Essex County Council first began working with Gigaclear in 2015 as part of its efforts to connect homes and businesses in rural parts of the county to full-fibre broadband.

The council awarded four contracts to the company, which was expected to connect more than 10,000 addresses.

But the council claims three remain unfulfilled, leaving more than 400 homes in Braintree, Colchester, Epping Forest and Uttlesford without access to the upgraded broadband speeds.

Nathan Rundle, chief executive of Gigaclear, said: “We have successfully delivered ultrafast full fibre broadband to over 90,000 properties in Essex to date.

“Over 12,000 have been delivered using the top-up government subsidy programme. We

are aware of the application by Essex County Council and for legal reasons it is inappropriate for us to comment at this stage.”

A spokesman for the council said it will write to those affected to update them of any developments, adding: “We remain committed to ensuring the delivery of essential broadband services.”

Essex County Council has other broadband contracts with BT’s Openreach, which it said were progressing as planned.

The legal claim highlights the challenges facing so-called “alt net” broadband providers, which are racing to build full-fibre networks to rival incumbents BT and Virgin Media O2.

Companies such as Gigaclear and CityFibre have raised billions of pounds to help fund their investment in the new technology.

However, surging interest rates have put these debt-fuelled business models under pressure, while alt nets are also contending with rising build costs and a faster-than-expected rollout by BT’s Openreach.

The crisis has sparked predictions of a wave of consolidation across the sector, with only a handful of players expected to survive.

Some smaller alt nets have already collapsed, while Kent-based Trooli was snapped up last year by a consortium of infrastructure funds in a deal worth £100m.

Oxfordshire-based Gigaclear was launched in 2010 with the aim of rolling out full-fibre broadband to rural areas across the Midlands and south of England.

Its network now reaches half a million homes and businesses, while the company has connected 100,000 customers. It is aiming to reach more than 1m premises by 2027.

Last year, Gigaclear was awarded two contracts worth £26.5m to connect around 10,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses in rural Oxfordshire as part of the Government’s flagship £5bn broadband programme.

It also secured a new £1.5bn debt facility from lenders including HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest, with £240m of commitments from the state-backed UK Infrastructure Bank.