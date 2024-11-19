BT ordered to test alarms for the elderly after landline switch-off

telecare device

BT has been told to test emergency alarms for the elderly after the digital landline switchover sparked safety fears.

Companies will be required to offer an engineer visit to elderly and disabled people who rely on personal alarms and ensure they are still working after traditional landlines have been switched off.

Almost 2m Britons rely on life-saving alarms, known as “telecare” devices, to call for urgent medical help.

The alarms, which are typically worn around the neck or wrist, are connected to a landline and automatically send an alert to a response centre when triggered.

But the shift from copper to digital landlines has put the safety of some customers at risk as the new technology is more liable to failure when there is a power cut or other disruption.

Two vulnerable Virgin Media O2 customers died last year after the failure of their telecare devices.

BT and VMO2 last year paused their deployment of digital landline owing to safety concerns. The switchover, which was due to be completed by the end of 2025, is now expected to be delayed by up to two years.

While the rollout has now resumed, ministers have urged telecoms providers – as well as telecare providers and local authorities – to bolster protections.

At a meeting in London on Monday, Chris Bryant, telecoms minister, also urged major companies including BT, VMO2, Vodafone and Sky to extend the power of battery back-ups beyond the existing one-hour minimum to help improve resilience in the event of a power outage.

Mr Bryant said: “Old-fashioned copper wire technology is coming to an end. If we want to stay in touch with the rest of the world we need a complete overhaul of our digital infrastructure.

“While this migration is necessary, it is vital the industry gets it right, and makes sure the most vulnerable are protected.

“This has kept me up at night and a priority that I have put at the forefront of my work since stepping into office. I am pleased telecoms companies, central government, and local authorities are working in lockstep to achieve customer safety.”

While digital landlines have led to safety issues, ministers and industry bosses have emphasised the need to phase out Britain’s ageing copper network.

Traditional landlines are becoming increasingly unstable and the number of outage incidents increased by a fifth last year. This is exacerbated by the fact that many parts used in copper networks are no longer produced, making it increasingly difficult to fix faults.

Clive Selley, chief executive of BT’s Openreach, said: “Proving a telecare alarm works after an upgrade, before the engineer leaves, is something we suggested should be standard practice across the industry. We’ve been testing this at Openreach and we’re encouraged to see it introduced in the latest guidance from Government.”

