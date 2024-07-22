BT fined £18m over ‘catastrophic’ 999 outage

BT

BT has been hit with a £17.5m fine after a “catastrophic” network outage on the 999 emergency call network last summer.

Regulator Ofcom said the former telecoms monopoly was ill-prepared to respond to the failure of its emergency call handling service in June 2023.

The incident, which lasted 10.5 hours, affected nearly 14,000 calls to police, fire, ambulance and coastguard services.

BT connects 999 and 112 calls across the UK and provides relay services for deaf and speech-impaired people.

Ofcom’s investigation found that BT did not have sufficient warning systems in place for when an outage occurs, nor did it have adequate procedures in place for assessing the severity and cause of the outage and identifying mitigating actions.

The regulator also found that BT’s disaster recovery platform – a back-up system designed for use when the network goes down – had insufficient capacity and functionality to handle the incident.

While there were no reports of serious harm to members of the public as a result of the outage, Ofcom said the potential degree of harm was “extremely significant”.

It ordered BT to pay a £17.5m fine after taking into account the company’s efforts to fix the error and improve its back-up systems.

Suzanne Cater, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: “Being able to contact the emergency services can mean the difference between life and death, so in the event of any disruption to their networks, providers must be ready to respond quickly and effectively.

“In this case, BT fell woefully short of its responsibilities and was ill-prepared to deal with such a large-scale outage, putting its customers at unacceptable risk.

“Today’s fine sends a broader warning to all firms – if you’re not properly prepared to deal with disruption to your networks, we’ll hold you to strict account on behalf of consumers.”

The outage began shortly before 6.30am on Sunday June 25, when BT’s call handling system was disrupted by a configuration error in a file on its server.

This caused call handlers’ systems to reboot as soon as a call was received, meaning some calls were dropped or disconnected on transfer to the emergency authorities or were put to the back of the queue.

BT was initially unable to determine the cause of the problem and attempted to switch to its disaster recovery platform. However, this was unsuccessful because instructions were poorly documented and staff were unfamiliar with the process.

As a result, an issue that started off only affecting some calls grew into a total outage of the system.

Once traffic was successfully migrated to the disaster recovery platform, the rate of unsuccessful calls dropped. However, usual service was not fully restored until shortly before 5pm as the back-up system was unable to cope with demand.

A BT spokesman said: “We take great pride in underpinning the national 999 service and recognise the critical importance our infrastructure plays. The level of disruption to the service on Sunday June 25 last year has never been seen before and we are sincerely sorry for the distress caused.

“We accept the specific points raised in Ofcom’s findings, and have put in place comprehensive measures to prevent this series of events reoccurring and improve end-to-end resilience of the system as a whole.

“While no technology is 100pc resilient, we have built a highly robust network with multiple layers of protection to connect the public to blue light services in their time of need. We take our responsibility to the emergency services and the public seriously, and on this occasion we fell short of our own high standards for the 999 service. ”

