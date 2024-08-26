BT faces exodus of customers after Sky strikes deal with Cityfibre, warns rival

BT Group logo on building

BT is facing an even bigger exodus of broadband customers after Sky struck a deal with CityFibre, the boss of a major rival has warned.

Graeme Oxby, chief executive of Community Fibre, said he expected more broadband providers to partner with so-called “alt net” competitors as an alternative to BT’s Openreach network, particularly in rural areas.

He said: “We think there’s quite a lot of interest from the bigger ISPs [internet service providers] to migrate from Openreach to other full-fibre providers when they can.

“That certainly seems to be the dynamic… that desire to have sometimes a better service but certainly a lower unit price and therefore higher margins, that allows them to compete and grow. I think it is a really important dynamic.”

His comments come after The Telegraph revealed that Sky has struck a deal with CityFibre – the UK’s largest alt net – to use its network from next year.

The tie-up has been widely viewed as a blow to BT, which counts Sky as its largest wholesale customer. Around £1bn was wiped from BT’s market value after the deal was revealed.

Industry watchers have struck a more cautious tone, pointing out that the commercial impact to BT will be limited as Sky plans to use CityFibre’s network to reach remote rural areas not served by Openreach.

Mr Oxby also said he “did not buy into” claims that the deal would be “devastating” for BT.

But he added: “Certainly there’s a pretty strong willingness for the big ISPs to have another provider on their books, and that will give them choice [and] give them commercial flexibility, which obviously they don’t have at the moment.

“I think the view should be that the big ISPs will try and do a bit of mix and match, working with alt nets of a decent scale.”

The Community Fibre boss also took aim at Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), saying it was easy to poach dissatisfied customers from the UK’s second largest broadband network.

He said: “The Virgin customer base has been very easy to migrate, because they like high speeds but they’ve not been so pleased with high prices and poor service.

“So nearly all alt nets that compete with Virgin Media’s footprint do rather well in terms of customer footprint.”

BT declined to comment.

A VMO2 spokesman said: “We have the second largest fibre network in the country that is expanding to cover 75pc of the country, a range of products and services across fixed and mobile and two of the UK’s most recognisable brands – no alt net has that combination.”

While alt nets have begun to step up their challenge to incumbents BT and VMO2, the industry is grappling with its own difficulties as rising interest rates have put the debt-funded business model under strain.

High levels of distress in the market have fuelled predictions of a wave of consolidation as larger players look to scoop up their struggling rivals.

Community Fibre, which is approaching 300,000 customers on its London network, had been in discussions over a potential takeover of G Network, which also operates in the capital. However, these talks are no longer ongoing.

Mr Oxby said: “Our view of consolidation is that you don’t want to rush into it. You want to do consolidation that’s strategically correct. Just being big for the sake of it isn’t necessarily the right thing.”