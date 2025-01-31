BT complaints: How to contact customer services

We explain everything you need to know to effectively complain to BT - NEIL HALL

It is can be a frustrating experience to reach BT with a customer complaint, and even more taxing actually getting your complaint resolved.

In this article, we provide you all the information you need to get through to BT’s customer complaints team via all available means, including telephone, email and social media.

How to complain directly to BT

Online: BT’s online complaints process begins at bt.com/help/contact-bt/complaints

Telephone: you can complain directly to BT via UK telephone at 0330 1234 150, or via 150 from a BT mobile. From outside the UK, you can reach BT on +44 150 174 7714. Lines are open Monday to Friday 8am-9pm, and on weekends and bank holidays from 8am-8pm.

Post: customers can write to BT at the address: BT plc, PO Box 334, Sheffield, S98 1BT.

Sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential” used to be an effective way of getting a complaint resolved, but it’s less successful now that so many people do it. However, it may be worthwhile contacting the CEO of BT Group, currently Allison Kirkby, by email.

How to complain via social media

Complaining on social media can be effective. On X, you can contact @bt_uk – copy @MoneyTelegraph into your tweets so we are aware of your issue.

Alternatively, try contacting BT on its Facebook or Instagram page.

Communications ombudsman

If your complaint hasn’t been resolved within eight weeks, or you’re not happy with the outcome, you can make a formal complaint to the communications ombudsman service.

This is a free, impartial service for communications consumers. It will investigate customer complaints and its decision is binding, so BT would have to pay up if it found in your favour.