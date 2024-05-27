Brunel International N.V.'s (AMS:BRNL) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.9% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Brunel International's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brunel International is:

10% = €32m ÷ €313m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Brunel International's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To start with, Brunel International's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 15%. Still, we can see that Brunel International has seen a remarkable net income growth of 24% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Brunel International's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 24% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Brunel International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Brunel International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 80% (implying that it keeps only 20% of profits) for Brunel International suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Brunel International is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 73%. Still, forecasts suggest that Brunel International's future ROE will rise to 18% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Brunel International certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its significant earnings growth, to which its moderate rate of return likely contributed. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

