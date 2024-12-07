BRP Inc (DOOO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic ...

Revenue: $2 billion.

Normalized EBITDA: $264 million.

Normalized EPS: $1.16.

Inventory Reduction: Overall inventory down 10%; ORV inventory down 22%.

North America Powersports Retail: Down 11%.

EMEA Retail: Down 19%.

Latin America Retail: Up 21%.

Asia Pacific Retail: Flat on average.

Year-Round Products Revenue: Down 12% to $1 billion.

Seasonal Products Revenue: Down 29% to $616 million.

Powersports Parts, Accessories, and Apparel Revenue: Down 6% to $303 million.

Gross Profit: $430 million with a margin of 22%.

Guidance for Fiscal Year: Revenue between $7.6 billion and $7.8 billion; Normalized EBITDA between $1.020 billion and $1.070 billion; Normalized EPS between $425 million and $475 million.

Release Date: December 06, 2024

Positive Points

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) delivered results above expectations, driven by the timing of snowmobile shipments and tight management of operating expenses.

The company made significant progress in reducing network inventory, achieving a 22% reduction in ORV inventory, one quarter ahead of plan.

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) reported strong performance in Latin America with retail up 21%, driven by ORV and personal watercraft.

The launch of the Can-Am electric motorcycle lineup is well underway, with production ramping up and shipments starting at the beginning of fiscal '26.

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) reaffirmed its guidance for the year, maintaining a positive outlook despite challenging market dynamics.

Negative Points

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) experienced a decline in North American powersports retail by 11%, with EMEA retail down 19%.

The company faced a challenging market dynamic due to high levels of promotional activity on noncurrent units from other OEMs.

Revenue was down 18% to $2 billion, primarily due to lower shipments and higher sales programs.

The company ended the season with more inventory than planned for personal watercraft, leading to a reduction in shipments for the upcoming season.

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) anticipates continued market share loss in ORV due to limited noncurrent availability, impacting short-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide any directional perspectives on your three powersports segments as we look ahead to fiscal '26? A: Jose Boisjoli, CEO: We are planning for a flattish industry overall with current market dynamics. We are well-positioned with our product line, especially in the off-road business, despite losing some market share due to less noncurrent inventory compared to competitors. We expect good retail performance in the snowmobile season and plan to rebalance watercraft inventory next summer. The parts and accessory business remains resilient.

