Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

In This Article:

  • Revenue: Nearly $1.2 billion, growing 11% in total and 9.5% organically over Q3 2023.

  • Adjusted EBIT Margin: Improved by 30 basis points to 34.9%.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Increased by 12.3% to $0.91.

  • Acquisitions: Completed four acquisitions with estimated annual revenues of $8 million.

  • Retail Segment Organic Growth: 3.9% for the quarter.

  • Programs Segment Organic Growth: 22.8%, driven by new business and expansion of existing customers.

  • Wholesale Brokerage Organic Growth: 8.4%, driven by net new business and rate increases.

  • Income Before Income Taxes: Increased by 13.1%.

  • EBITDAC Growth: 11.9%.

  • Effective Tax Rate: Decreased to 24.6% from 25.6% in the prior year.

  • Diluted Net Income Per Share: Increased to $0.91, up 12.3%.

  • Dividends Paid Per Share: Increased by 13% compared to Q3 2023.

  • Projected Dividend Payments: 15% increase approved for Q4 2024.

  • Cash Generation: Over $810 million, with a cash flow from operations ratio of 22.4% of revenue.

  • Full Year EBITDAC Margin: Anticipated to be up at least 100 basis points for 2024 compared to 2023.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) reported strong financial performance with nearly $1.2 billion in revenue, marking an 11% total growth and 9.5% organic growth over the third quarter of 2023.

  • The company's adjusted EBIT margin improved by 30 basis points to 34.9%, and adjusted earnings per share grew by 12.3% to $0.91.

  • The programs segment delivered outstanding results with organic growth of 22.8%, driven by new business and expansion of existing customers.

  • Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) completed four acquisitions with estimated annual revenues of $8 million, indicating a robust M&A strategy.

  • The company has a strong cash generation, with over $810 million generated in the first nine months, increasing the cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue to 22.4%.

Negative Points

  • The retail segment experienced a slowdown with organic growth of only 3.9%, impacted by moderating rates and lower growth in exposure units.

  • Incentive commissions and non-recurring revenue negatively impacted the retail segment's organic growth by over 100 basis points.

  • There is ongoing pressure on contingent commissions in the retail segment due to higher loss ratios, particularly in the auto lines.

  • The wholesale brokerage segment faced challenges due to a decline in catastrophe property rates, affecting the pace of growth.

  • The company anticipates potential impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton, which could affect future financial results, particularly in contingent commissions.

