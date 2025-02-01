Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record EBITDA Amid ...

Release Date: January 31, 2025

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

BBU acquired Chemelex, a leading manufacturer of electric heat tracing systems, for $210 million, which is expected to generate durable cash flows and leverage Brookfield's platform for growth.

A new $250 million share buyback program was announced, aimed at increasing the per-unit value of BBU.

BBU completed a successful financing at Clarios, raising $4.5 billion, with BBU's share amounting to $1.2 billion, representing a 1.5 times multiple of their investment.

The company generated over $2 billion from capital recycling initiatives, including $1 billion from monetizations and distributions.

The business services segment experienced a decrease in full-year adjusted EBITDA from $900 million in 2023 to $832 million in 2024.

The company's infrastructure services segment saw a decline in full-year adjusted EBITDA from $853 million in 2023 to $606 million in 2024.

BBU reported a net loss of $109 million in 2024, primarily due to impairments in healthcare services and natural gas production.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the potential shift towards more Clarios content per vehicle and the opportunity it presents? A: Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios, explained that the addition of supercapacitors to their portfolio has significantly increased content per vehicle. As vehicles demand more electrical power and autonomous features, multiple energy storage devices will be needed, increasing both OEM and aftermarket content.

Q: How will the $2 billion-plus planned investments in the US be allocated? A: Mark Wallace stated that investments will focus on modernizing facilities with automation and AI, increasing capacity for advanced batteries, enhancing domestic recycling capabilities, and exploring leapfrog technologies like sodium-ion to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

Q: Does the financial leverage of Scientific Games impact its ability to pursue growth opportunities? A: Jaspreet Dehl, CFO, noted that Scientific Games has stable cash flows and operational improvements have strengthened its position. The business can self-fund new contracts, including recent wins like the UK lottery and Ohio contracts, without needing additional capital from BBU.

Q: What is the opportunity for Clarios' connected service solutions for fleet operators? A: Mark Wallace highlighted a contract with a European fleet, using battery algorithms to reduce idling and fuel costs, and prevent roadside breakdowns. Clarios is expanding this service to other European and US fleet operators, providing significant value to customers.

Q: How does the re-industrial revolution theme influence BBU's M&A focus? A: Anuj Ranjan, CEO, stated that BBU targets businesses that align with re-industrialization and technology advancement themes, as seen with Clarios and Chemelex. This focus is integral to their investment strategy and pipeline development.

