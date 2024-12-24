Broken oven, lost dentures and ruined raclette among Christmas Day calamities

Dentures accidentally being thrown away with wrapping paper and an oven door snapping off are among the Christmas Day calamities that have been dealt with in recent years by an insurance giant.

Aviva has delved into home insurance claims covering the eight Christmas Days from 2016 to 2023.

Accidental damage is among the most common claims, with breakages including a damaged TV after a customer slipped on a small toy and fell on to it.

In another incident, a Christmas raclette was ruined after a dog tripped over the wire and flipped it over.

Carpets and rugs have also been damaged by spilled red wine and knocked-over candles.

Cookers and hobs have also been damaged while cooking Christmas dinner, including a claim where the oven door snapped off.

Aviva has also dealt with claims for lost valuables, including watches, phones, gold and diamond rings, as well as lost dentures after they were thrown out with wrapping paper.

Escape of water claims have also been common, including a claim for a flooded kitchen after someone fell asleep after leaving a tap on.

Claims for roof damage because of stormy winter weather, including tiles being ripped off and water damage, have also been dealt with.

The insurer has also dealt with a river bursting its banks on Christmas Day, leading to properties becoming uninhabitable.

Christmas candles setting light to carpets, tables and mantlepieces have been responsible for fire claims.

In another property claim, a freezer stopped working on Christmas Day, ruining all the festive food inside.

Aviva data also shows property break-ins on Christmas Day while people have been away. Stolen items include cars, bikes, jewellery and watches, including a Rolex, gadgets such as phones and laptops – and even all the plants and slabs from a garden.

The insurer also said it had dealt with several incidents of damage to walls, gardens and properties caused by drunk drivers crashing into people’s homes.

It has also seen cases of deliberate damage, including vandalised gates and items being hurled through windows on Christmas Day.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, said: “We urge everyone to stay vigilant over the holidays to ensure their celebrations remain merry and bright.

“This means not leaving candles or open fires unattended, monitoring food while it is cooking, especially if there are children about, ensuring decorations and Christmas lights are safely installed and keeping valuables out of reach or sight.

“With new battery-operated toys and devices in the home, it’s also important to make sure you’re aware of how your family are charging these devices to ensure they’re doing so safely to avoid the risk of fire.

Story Continues