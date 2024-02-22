Brockhaus Technologies AG's (ETR:BKHT) largest shareholders are retail investors with 31% ownership, insiders own 25%

Key Insights

Significant control over Brockhaus Technologies by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 53% of the company

Insiders own 25% of Brockhaus Technologies

A look at the shareholders of Brockhaus Technologies AG (ETR:BKHT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 31% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Brockhaus Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brockhaus Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Brockhaus Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Brockhaus Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Brockhaus Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Marco Brockhaus with 21% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.9% and 5.7% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Brockhaus Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Brockhaus Technologies AG. It has a market capitalization of just €240m, and insiders have €61m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 21%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

