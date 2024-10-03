Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Reports Q3 Earnings; Analysts View Results as Key for AI Momentum Amid Mixed Performance

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

Global management consulting firm Bain & Company recently released a report on the artificial intelligence industry, highlighting that AI was driving an unprecedented wave of technological change, with the market for AI products and services projected to reach between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027. Per the research done by Bain, major cloud services providers were at the forefront of AI research and development, pushing the boundaries of larger models, advanced infrastructure, and energy efficiency. These hyperscalers were focusing on the development of larger, more complex models that demanded significant computational power and resources, leading to the need for data centers with energy capacities up to gigawatts, potentially straining energy grids and supply chains.

Bain underlined that while the big players dominated the high end of the market with expansive models and enormous data centers, innovation was also thriving in smaller models. These smaller, domain-specific models were being deployed at the edge, where they were more cost-effective, energy-efficient, and capable of addressing real-time processing needs, particularly in applications like autonomous driving. The proliferation of models like Llama, Claude, and Gemini illustrated how AI was evolving rapidly beyond just a few proprietary models, with many options now open-source or specialized for particular tasks.

The research further detailed that the rapid growth in AI workloads, particularly with data-heavy applications, was also reshaping the technology landscape. The need for increased storage, computing power, and memory was driving innovations in data center design, networking, and storage technologies. Per Bain, chip companies and particularly GPU makers were expanding beyond their core graphics processing units to include integrated solutions that improved the efficiency of AI models, with their products now combining compute, memory, and networking capabilities. The competition was also spurring the development of vertically integrated AI solutions, where tech companies designed everything from hardware to software to optimize AI performance.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO )

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 130

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. The company recently announced earnings results for the third fiscal quarter, and Wall Street analysts were quick to outline their views on the report. Benchmark noted in an investor note that the earnings report of Broadcom was being looked to as some sort of savior of the AI momentum trade following a week of incredibly poor performance in the stock price of NVIDIA and most AI related names. However, the advisory underlined that Broadcom delivered only a tepid beat for the July quarter and provided guidance that was just shy of the consensus estimates.

Charlie Kawwas, the president of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), spoke at the Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia and Technology Conference earlier this month, saying that increased spending by the large Tier-1 hyperscalers would drive growth in the AI semiconductor business of Broadcom in fiscal 2025. In light of this, per Kawwas, Broadcom had positively revised its fiscal 2024 AI semiconductor revenue outlook from $7.5 billion at the beginning of fiscal 2024 to $12 billion earlier this month Kawwas also reiterated Broadcom’s deep focus on markets where it could build a sustainable franchise founded on technological leadership.

