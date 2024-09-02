Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): A Leading Player in the 5G and AI Revolution According to Short Sellers

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According to Short Sellers. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other 5G stocks.

5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, is the latest evolution in mobile networks, which is designed to significantly improve speed, reduce latency, and enhance the capacity and connectivity of mobile devices. A Market Research Future report estimates that in 2024, the 5G market is projected to be worth $15.03 billion, and by 2032, it could reach $229.41 billion. This rapid increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.60% during the forecast period. According to some experts, 5G is one of the most important trends in technology along with artificial intelligence (AI).

5G and AI Could be Catalysts of Global Digital Transformation

In a CNBC interview at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai on June 26, director-general of the GSM Association, Mats Granryd highlighted the deep connection between 5G and AI and suggested that their mutual rise is not accidental. He said that “AI feeds off 5G and 5G feeds off AI.” This is especially evident in China, where the development of standalone 5G networks is well advanced and discussions are already shifting toward 5G Advanced (5.5G). While some countries lag, like the Philippines, Mats pointed out that this dynamic between 5G and AI is most prominent in regions with widespread 5G coverage.

When asked about the rivalry between countries like the U.S. and China in AI and 5G, Mats said that such competition is insignificant. He said that from his experience on the GSMA board, which represents the 25 largest mobile operators globally, the focus is on creating common standards and specifications rather than competing.

He talked about the difficulties of the 2G and 3G eras when different technologies created challenges for global connectivity. The shift to a unified 4G standard was a pivotal moment that laid the foundation for the digital economy.

Story continues

Mats believes that 5G will follow a similar path to become a common platform worldwide, which will also extend to AI. While some regions may advance faster than others initially, he showed confidence in the fact that everyone will eventually catch up and benefit from the integration of AI with 5G.

Our Methodology

For this article, we used stock screeners and ETFs to identify companies involved in the 5G market. We then selected 10 stocks with the smallest short interest and listed them in descending order of their short interest. We also mentioned the hedge fund sentiment around each stock which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of over 900 elite hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A technician working at a magnified microscope, developing a new integrated circuit.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Short Interest as % of Shares Outstanding: 1.09%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 130

One of the best 5G stocks to buy, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a leading global technology company that focuses on designing and developing a diverse range of semiconductor and software solutions. The company is deeply focused on key areas like cloud computing, data centers, networking, broadband, and wireless communications, making it a significant player in the advancement of 5G technology.

It offers a broad suite of products tailored to support 5G infrastructure, including essential 5G radio frequency components such as FBAR filters. Furthermore, its Trident 5-X12 Ethernet switch, known for being the among the first switch chips with an integrated neural network, significantly improves performance, density, and AI capabilities for 5G networks. The company also supplies wireless connectivity chips that facilitate high-speed 5G connections in mobile devices.

In Q2, 130 hedge funds had stakes worth $20.035 billion in Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners is the company’s largest shareholder with $32.35 million shares worth $5.2 billion, as of June 30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is seeing continued success as the demand for connected devices grows. As a major supplier of essential chips for computing and networking, it plays a crucial role in the expanding tech landscape.

In 2023, the company secured a significant multiyear agreement with Apple, focusing on the development of 5G radio frequency components, including advanced FBAR filters. The partnership strengthens the company’s position as a key provider of critical 5G technology for Apple’s devices, with production set to take place in various U.S. manufacturing and technology centers.

It’s influence extends beyond this deal, as the company is also exploring AI chip designs with famous tech giants like OpenAI and ByteDance. The company’s custom chip designs and networking semiconductors are integral to building AI systems, a sector experiencing rapid growth.

In the second quarter, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw its revenue from AI products hit a record $3.1 billion, which signals high demand. CEO Hock Tan projected that total AI sales for fiscal 2024 would exceed $11 billion.

Mar Vista Investment Partners, LLC stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“During the quarter, we established new investments in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Meta Platforms. We initiated a position in Broadcom in Q2. As a skilled aggregator, Broadcom acquires firms, streamlines their operations, and invests R&D dollars in mission critical products that generate industry leading profit margins, robust cash flows and high returns on invested capital. Its primary markets include AI accelerators targeting generative AI applications, networking & wireless semiconductors, and mission-critical infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from the rapidly expanding demand for custom AI accelerator chips that support the evolution of the generative AI market. The company is the second-largest producer of AI accelerator chips behind Nvidia and leads the market in custom AI ASIC chips. Its customers include leading hyper scalers like Alphabet and Meta who are turning to Broadcom for custom silicon due to its performance and cost advantages. We believe the company is a direct beneficiary of a multi-year capital cycle driven by hyper scalers building out next-generation AI factories. Broadcom recently acquired VMware, the leader in virtualization software targeting the enterprise market. The integration of VMware is tracking ahead of plan as management has simplified its product bundles, transitioned to a subscription revenue model, and reduced operating costs. We believe this simplified go-to-market structure will result in strong top-line revenue growth and expanding operating margins. We believe Broadcom will compound intrinsic value per share in the mid-20% range over the intermediate term as it benefits from the AI-infrastructure build-out, a cyclical recovery in its legacy semiconductor business, and modestly accelerating growth from its infrastructure software business as VMware is successfully integrated.”

Overall AVGO ranks 4th in our list of the best 5G stocks to buy according to short sellers. While we acknowledge the potential of AVGO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a promising AI stock that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Read Next: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.