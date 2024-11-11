Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Bet on AI-Driven Growth

In This Article:
Ken Fisher is a prominent American investor and financial analyst, known for founding Fisher Investments in 1979. Born in San Francisco in 1950, he is the son of influential stock investor Philip A. Fisher. Fisher graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in economics in 1972. He began his career in investment management and quickly made a name for himself through innovative approaches to investment theory.
Under Fisher’s leadership, the firm has been recognized for its investment strategies and has consistently ranked among the top investment advisers in the U.S. For several years, Fisher Investments has been included in the Financial Times’ list of top Registered Investment Advisors. Fisher is also a best-selling author, having written multiple books on investment strategies, and he is known for popularizing concepts like the Price-to-Sales ratio as a tool for stock analysis
Understanding Bull Markets and the Role of Technology in Investment Strategies
Ken Fisher talked about the markets in a September 2024 video that was posted on his firm’s YouTube channel, Fisher Investments, and mentioned that he frequently gets asked about which sectors he believes will outperform or underperform over the next 18 months. He currently sees the market in the later stages, though not at the end, of a somewhat unusual bull market shaped by the unique challenges since COVID-19 began. As this bull market nears its two-year mark in October, he observes that while major trends may not shift significantly in the immediate future, technology stocks have consistently outperformed non-tech stocks since the market began to recover from the pandemic.
Fisher noted that, when the market sees substantial movement, up or down by half a percent or more, technology stocks tend to follow that trend more intensely. Thus, if the market is expected to rise, tech stocks will likely perform well; conversely, they often lag during market downturns.
Ken Fisher Predicts Shift as Value Stocks Begin to Outperform Growth Amid Fed Rate Speculations
Ken Fisher noted that as 2024 progressed, he expected value stocks to begin outperforming growth stocks more than they had in the past. While this expectation did not materialize in the first and second quarters, he observed that the trend started to emerge in the third quarter. However, he was surprised to see that energy stocks continued to underperform compared to most value stocks.
“As 2024 progressed, and as I said in prior videos early in the year, I expected value to start doing better relative to growth than it had been before. And that didn’t really much happen in the first and second quarters. But in the third quarter of 2024, that’s largely happened, with the exception of the fact that energy, and I was completely wrong about this, energy has continued to do worse than most value.”
Additionally, Fisher said that initially when the Fed began raising rates in 2022, many thought this would negatively impact growth stocks, a narrative he consistently disagreed with. Now, the sentiment is shifting again, suggesting that central bank rate cuts will benefit value stocks while adversely affecting growth stocks. This shift is logical because value stocks are more reliant on bank financing compared to growth stocks, which have various funding sources.
As short-term interest rates decline relative to long-term rates and banks become more willing to lend, this scenario favors value stocks. Consequently, Fisher anticipates that the trend of value stocks narrowing the gap with growth stocks, seen in the third quarter, will continue into the fourth quarter and throughout much of the next year.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), a leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software, delivers high-performance chips and software solutions for the tech and telecom sectors. In Q3 2024, Broadcom outperformed revenue expectations with $13.07 billion, exceeding forecasts by $108.35 million, and achieved a normalized EPS of $1.24, beating estimates by $0.03.
Despite a GAAP EPS loss of $0.40, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s upcoming earnings announcement on December 6, 2024, has analysts projecting strong performance, with a forecasted normalized EPS of $1.39 and revenue reaching $14.09 billion. Over the past 90 days, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has recorded 20 upward EPS revisions, highlighting analyst confidence in its growth trajectory.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding market for AI technologies. With rising demand for high-performance computing, Broadcom’s semiconductor products are expected to play a significant role in powering AI applications, driving further revenue growth. Additionally, Broadcom’s strong partnerships with major technology companies strengthen its foundation for sustained success.
Parnassus Value Equity Fund stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:
“During the second quarter, the Fund’s overweight position in the Information Technology sector decreased slightly as we sold our position in Cisco Systems and used most of the proceeds to buy Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), a leading semiconductor company and provider of custom silicon products. Both stocks provide similar exposure to networking technology, but we believe Broadcom offers more upside from AI infrastructure spend and defensiveness due to its software assets.
