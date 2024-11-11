Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Bet on AI-Driven Growth

We recently published a list of 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against other best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher.

Ken Fisher is a prominent American investor and financial analyst, known for founding Fisher Investments in 1979. Born in San Francisco in 1950, he is the son of influential stock investor Philip A. Fisher. Fisher graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in economics in 1972. He began his career in investment management and quickly made a name for himself through innovative approaches to investment theory.

Under Fisher’s leadership, the firm has been recognized for its investment strategies and has consistently ranked among the top investment advisers in the U.S. For several years, Fisher Investments has been included in the Financial Times’ list of top Registered Investment Advisors. Fisher is also a best-selling author, having written multiple books on investment strategies, and he is known for popularizing concepts like the Price-to-Sales ratio as a tool for stock analysis

Understanding Bull Markets and the Role of Technology in Investment Strategies

Ken Fisher talked about the markets in a September 2024 video that was posted on his firm’s YouTube channel, Fisher Investments, and mentioned that he frequently gets asked about which sectors he believes will outperform or underperform over the next 18 months. He currently sees the market in the later stages, though not at the end, of a somewhat unusual bull market shaped by the unique challenges since COVID-19 began. As this bull market nears its two-year mark in October, he observes that while major trends may not shift significantly in the immediate future, technology stocks have consistently outperformed non-tech stocks since the market began to recover from the pandemic.

Fisher noted that, when the market sees substantial movement, up or down by half a percent or more, technology stocks tend to follow that trend more intensely. Thus, if the market is expected to rise, tech stocks will likely perform well; conversely, they often lag during market downturns.

Ken Fisher Predicts Shift as Value Stocks Begin to Outperform Growth Amid Fed Rate Speculations

Ken Fisher noted that as 2024 progressed, he expected value stocks to begin outperforming growth stocks more than they had in the past. While this expectation did not materialize in the first and second quarters, he observed that the trend started to emerge in the third quarter. However, he was surprised to see that energy stocks continued to underperform compared to most value stocks.

