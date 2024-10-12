Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) the Best Safe Stock To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024?

We recently compiled a list of 10 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024. In this article, we will look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks among 10 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long Term in 2024.

The Sectors with Promising Growth

The recent market action can be attributed to the Fed’s decision. To discuss the future of the equity market, Drew Pettit, Citi US equity strategist, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance on September 26, 2024.

According to Pettit, the market is yet to hit an all-time high if you look beneath the surface. He suggests that the Fed’s decision and if the potential softness in the labor data comes through, investors may regain confidence positioning the market for recovery. He adds that in the past quarter, cyclical and secular stocks have been performing well, but are yet to hit the market peak.

Speaking of growth sectors, some sectors have outperformed others, growing exponentially. Pettit adds that stocks with mature business models have yielded greater returns from minuscule upsides in sales. As for the tech sector, he believes that stocks will remain resilient and will be able to handle some deceleration. He advises investors to remain cautious of tech stocks moving forward and focus on overlooked areas of the market such as consumer goods, financials, and cyclicals.

Investors Must Focus More on Fundamentals

The market saw a great run-up after the easing cycle. However, the question of a soft landing still stands. On September 30, Liz Young Thomas, SoFi head of investment strategy, appeared in an interview on CNBC to discuss the latest market trends and opportunities for investors.

Thomas believes that the maximum gains have already been achieved up until the easing cycle, however, growth may continue till the end of 2024. She stresses that the next 30 to 60 days are extremely crucial for the market and will help investors understand the motive behind the rate cuts, and whether the cuts were needed in the first place.

Story continues

While growth in the tech sector has been slowing down, other sectors have reportedly grown and more than 80% of the S&P 500 has been trading above the 200-day moving average. She adds that the tech sector has started to strengthen and the optimism surrounding the Chinese economy may combine to yield positive results for the market.

Thomas reiterates that while multiples are rich, to ensure a soft landing, the market must move to trade based on fundamentals rather than on multiples. She explains that this simply means that multiples are unlikely to expand from here, but earnings may get more steady. Sectors such as industrials have been growing and expanding while financials have been slower. Thomas advises investors to focus on stocks that have strong fundamentals and steady earnings growth.

Our Methodology

To come up with the safest stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024 we consulted multiple reports and also screened for reliable growers using the Finviz stock screener. We compiled an initial list of 30 stocks. We then referred to the 10% year revenue growth rate for each of the stocks along with their history of dividend payouts. Companies with the highest growth rates and a history of dividend growth were included in the list. The 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024 are in ascending order of their 10-year revenue growth rate.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

10 Year Revenue Growth: 29.92%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 130

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a semiconductor manufacturing company that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and software infrastructure products. Some of its products include cable modems, networking processors, and storage adapters.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is one of the most prominent future stocks and we say that because in 2024, the company extended its AI workload to deliver the industry’s first switch platform for scalable AI systems. The company also launched a new technology, Retimers, that helps computers process huge amounts of data for AI tasks. Both these innovations are breakthroughs for AI infrastructure.

The company’s futuristic approach is not recent. Previously, in 2023, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) launched the industry’s first highest-performance fabric for AI networks and the industry’s first switch with an on-chip neural network. In addition to that, the company recently partnered with Comcast, and Charter Communications to make chipsets capable of 25Gbps speed. Previously in August, the company launched Rally Anywhere, an on-premise version of Rally, its leading enterprise agility platform. The on-premise version will allow businesses to plan, prioritize, manage, and track activities at every level in the organization.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue was $13.1 billion, up by 47% year-over-year, driven by the growing demand for AI and its cloud platform, VMware. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Broadcom expects revenue from AI to grow by 10% sequentially reaching $3.5 billion, bringing the full-year total to $12 billion. Overall, VMware, its proprietary cloud platform logged $3.8 billion in revenue during FQ3 2024.

Overall, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has an upward growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. Such can be attributed to the expanding demand for artificial intelligence and data and storage capabilities.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners mentioned Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the firm said:

“Broadcom is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The company strategically focuses its research and development resources to address niche opportunities in target markets and leverage its extensive portfolio of U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property to integrate multiple technologies and create system-on-chip component and software solutions that target growth opportunities. Broadcom designs products and software that deliver high performance and provide mission-critical functionality. The company has a history of innovation in the semiconductor industry and offers thousands of products that are used in end products such as enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, “set-top boxes broadband access”, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom differentiates itself through its high-performance design and integration capabilities and focuses on developing products for target markets where it believes it can earn attractive margins. We view Broadcom’s semiconductor business as being very well positioned to benefit from secular growth in data center networking, which is being driven by AI and cloud computing. The company continues to invest in research and development, and we see this as a competitive advantage for the company. Broadcom’s infrastructure software business is a recurring revenue business model that provides mission-critical mainframe support software to its customer base. The recent VMware acquisition will enhance this business strategy and accelerate the growth rate of this business unit, as VMware’s product suite includes key tools for AI server upgrades. Our long-term investment thesis is supported by Broadcom’s success in its strategy of maintaining technology and market share leadership in mission-critical markets with high switching costs and deep profit pools.”

Overall AVGO ranks 1st on our list of safe stocks to invest in for the long term in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of AVGO as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AVGO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published on Insider Monkey.