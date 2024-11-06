Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s AI Innovations and Strategic Partnerships Drive Revenue Surge

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Innovative Stocks to Invest in According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against other best innovative stocks to invest in according to hedge funds.
Technology is a Big Deal, Strategist Highlights
The Magnificent Seven continues to grasp a sizeable market share of the market gains over the past few years. That said, investors and analysts are excited to see what this earnings period has to offer for the magnificent seven and how much of an influence they have on the market. On October 31, Christian Dery, head of macro strategy at Capital Fund Management, appeared in an interview on Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact of the magnificent seven on the market.
Dery suggested that these companies have grown to become large entities and their market capitalization often fluctuates by $2 billion to $400 billion on earnings events. Looking at the dispersion of the index, Dery adds that individual stocks within the S&P are very diverse and more independent, hinting towards a very low correlation in the index.
He adds that generative AI and LLMs are very different from the traditional software business. Therefore, the hyperscaling model that is conventionally taken from software can not be applied here. For every new customer in the software business, the marginal cost often goes down to nearly zero. However, if you look at the “tech incumbents”, they have to increase their capital expenditures to develop compute clusters and scale their operations, suggests Dery.
In 2023, the chips industry generated revenue of about $3 billion, reflecting that we are yet to find a killer use case or see results of generous AI spending. Dery adds that the market is more likely to be “discerning” on the path to profitability since companies are going to focus more on capital expenditures and projections for capital expenditures. He is particularly interested in the CapEx projections of the Magnificent Seven and shares that if they miss there could be a negative reaction among those stocks.
Dery reiterated that the market is yet to see the investments pay off multiple times but maintains his interest in capital expenditures by these companies playing out. While he is bullish on technological innovation and believes artificial intelligence is disruptive and a “big deal”, he fails to see viable results as of now. Dery also emphasizes that these companies are directing their investments to AI because they do not want to fall behind competitors, with no proper timeline for AI monetization.
That said, some companies are investing heavily in innovation and are at the forefront of a technological revolution.
Our Methodology
To come up with the 10 best innovative stocks to invest in according to hedge funds, we went over multiple similar rankings on the internet from credible financial websites. We then examined the hedge fund sentiment of each stock and picked the most popular ones. Our list is in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders as of the end of Q2 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A technician working at a magnified microscope, developing a new integrated circuit.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 130
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs and develops a range of semiconductor products and is well known for making is application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). It also provides infrastructure software products. Some of its products include cable modems, networking processors, and storage adapters. The company serves the data center, networking, software, broadband, storage, and wireless markets.
2024 has been quite a feat for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). During the year, the company launched two breakthrough technologies, such as the industry’s first switch platform for scalable AI systems and Retimers, which facilitate the management of large datasets for AI tasks. On October 15, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) expanded its 20-year partnership with Deutsche Telekom’s subsidiary, T-Systems, to keep its strategy active. The subsidiary is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider.
During the third quarter, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) generated $13.1 billion in revenue, up by 47% year over year. The growth in revenue and operating profits was driven by AI revenue, VMware bookings, and sustained non-AI semiconductor revenue. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, Broadcom expects revenue from AI to grow by 10% sequentially to $3.5 billion, bringing the full-year total to $12 billion, driven by ethernet networking and custom accelerators for AI data centers.
Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) cloud computing platform for enterprises promises a solid growth opportunity as it leverages artificial intelligence. In addition to that, company officials believe AVGO is finally achieving stability on a company-wide level and is on track to becoming an AI powerhouse.
ClearBridge Investments’ ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“In IT, we bought Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) as we believe the company has a long runway for growth with its custom silicon business, which should be more durable and less volatile than other components within the AI food chain. We also believe the acquisition of VMware creates another opportunity for steady, subscription-based durable growth that is still in its early innings. We believe the stock has an attractive risk/reward profile given the reasonable visibility toward mid-teens EPS growth at a low-20s P/E multiple. We made room for Broadcom by exiting Lam Research, whose shares we believed priced in a full recovery, while we grew increasingly concerned that China exposure might create an air pocket.”
Overall, AVGO ranks 6th on our list of best innovative stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of AVGO to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that certain AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than AVGO but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.