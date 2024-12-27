Broadcom CFO Offloads $2.89M in Stock Amid AI Revenue Boom

According to a recent SEC filing, Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) Chief Financial Officer Kirsten Spears has sold the company's common stock, worth approximately $2.89 million, consisting of 12,570 shares. On Dec. 20, the transaction, which took place at $229.62 per share, respectively, leaves Spears with 325,443 shares, which include 134,360 restricted stock units.

The sale follows Broadcom stock's strong performance, rising 12.7 percent over the past week and nearing its 52-week high of $251.88. The largest semiconductor giant with a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion continues to be a draw among the financial sector and is showing the effects of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

In fiscal 2024, Broadcom's AI revenues soared to $12.2 billion and are forecast to grow about 40 percent year over year to $1718 billion for fiscal 2025. Analysts from major firms, including UBS, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs, have increased their price targets on Broadcom because they are confident in the company's growth rates.

DNA is now forecasting the company's 2027 Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) to be $60 billion$90 billion, buoyed by three major AI Custom Compute deals in the process. This forecast does not notably include potential contributions from two as yet unannounced partnerships.

Additionally, Broadcom increased its financial standing through an 11 percent dividend increase and a promise to reduce debt. In fiscal year 2025, free cash flow is expected to exceed $30 billion, reflecting the company's capability of resilience and a future of growth amidst an energetic semiconductor landscape.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

