Broadcom CEO compensation more than doubles to $161.8 million in 2023

Reuters
·1 min read
Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom, speaks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the opening bell in New York

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom CEO Hock Tan's annual compensation more than doubled to $161.8 million in 2023, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday.

Tan's 2023 pay, which was fueled by stock awards of $160.5 million, was 510 times the median salary of employees at the chip firm.

His pay in 2022 came in at $60.6 million, with $53.9 million in stock awards.

The chipmaker closed its $69 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware last year, after receiving regulatory approval in its key market China and ending a months-long saga.

Broadcom posted 2023 revenue of $35.82 billion, and its stock has risen about 17% so far in 2024 after nearly doubling last year.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)