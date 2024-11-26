Broadcom (AVGO) Bounced Back After Initial Sell Off

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, an investment management company released its “Columbia Threadneedle Global Technology Growth Strategy” third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Equity markets rose once again, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive returns for stocks as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with a much anticipated 0.5% (50 basis point) cut marking a shift to a more balanced policy. In the quarter, the fund returned -0.94% compared to the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Index-net’s 0.72% return. Security selection drove the fund's performance relative to the benchmark. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings for its best picks for 2024.

Columbia Threadneedle Global Technology Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs and develops various semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The one-month return of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was -8.05%, and its shares gained 74.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 25, 2024, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock closed at $164.82 per share with a market capitalization of $769.8 billion.

Columbia Threadneedle Global Technology Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Similar to the earnings results for Nvidia, shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) initially sold off after the company reported solid earnings that fell light of elevated market expectations, but the stock did recover from its drawdown in the matter of a few weeks. With an enticing combination of custom chip offerings as well as networking assets, Broadcom remains one of the best positioned companies as part of the AI revolution. Broadcom outlined a path to derive a majority of its revenue from the AI end market within a couple of years, and the non-AI part of the business has stabilized after a deep correction. The company’s dominant market position in its end markets, along with durable growth, strong margins and best-in-class capital allocation, presents an opportunity to compound capital over time."

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is in 15th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 128 hedge fund portfolios held Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) at the end of the third quarter which was 130 in the previous quarter.