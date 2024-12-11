Broad Arrow Auctions to Present Academy of Art University Collection of Classic Cars in February 2025

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Broad Arrow Auctions will feature over 100 rare collector cars from the Academy of Art University Museum in February 2025.

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, is set to showcase the Academy of Art University Collection in a stand-alone auction on February 15, 2025, in San Francisco. The event will feature more than 100 collector cars from the Academy’s renowned automobile museum, each offered without reserve. The collection reflects decades of careful curation by Dr. Richard Alan Stephens, former president of the Academy, and his daughter, Dr. Elisa Stephens, who now leads the institution.

The museum has served as a source of inspiration for the university's students, emphasizing the connection between art, design, and automotive history. As the Academy modernizes its collection to align with contemporary design education, these vehicles are being passed on to enthusiasts and collectors who share a passion for preserving automotive heritage.

“This collection represents milestones in automotive history and design, offering a range of vehicles to suit diverse collector interests,” said Caroline Cassini, Senior Car Specialist at Broad Arrow Auctions and an alumna of the Academy. Dr. Elisa Stephens expressed excitement about seeing these cars join new collections worldwide, continuing their legacy.

Highlights of the Collection

Among the pre- and post-war masterpieces are:

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe : Estimated at $1.2M–$1.5M, this Strawberry Red Metallic classic boasts a matching luggage set and a pristine older restoration.

1932 Marmon Sixteen Convertible Sedan : Formerly owned by J. Paul Getty, this Art Deco gem, with its 200-hp V16 engine, is estimated at $300,000–$400,000.

1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Convertible Victoria : A luxurious vehicle believed to have been owned by actor Cesar Romero, estimated at $300,000–$400,000.

1931 Minerva AL Convertible Sedan : An ultra-rare model with less than 12 survivors, featuring a concours-winning restoration, estimated at $400,000–$500,000.

1933 Chrysler Custom Imperial Dual-Windshield Phaeton : A bespoke creation by LeBaron designer Ralph Roberts, valued at $900,000–$1.2M.

1937 Squire 1 1/2-Liter Drophead Coupe: A supercharged beauty with coachwork by Corsica, estimated at $400,000–$600,000.

The full collection spans nearly 80 years of automotive innovation, featuring iconic names like Rolls-Royce, Cadillac, Lotus, and Ferrari, as well as unique classics like the Amphicar and Messerschmitt.

Interested bidders can explore the complete catalog in early 2025 and register at broadarrowauctions.com or contact Broad Arrow’s specialists for further details. This auction promises to be a must-attend event for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

