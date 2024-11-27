UK's Pennon swings to HY loss on weak South West Water performance

(Reuters) -British water utility Pennon swung to a loss in the first half on Wednesday, partly due to lower consumption and lacklustre performance in its South West Water division, which was impacted by a parasite outbreak this year.

The company said revenue at its South West Water division slipped about 2% during the reported period, while underlying operating costs jumped nearly 5%.

Amid elevated costs tied to power, the UK water sector is facing growing scrutiny over environmental failures, financial instability, and infrastructure challenges, prompting calls for regulatory reforms and better investment in sustainability.

In September, Pennon said that it had recognised costs of about 16 million pounds ($20.1 million) in the first half of the year related to the Brixham water quality incident, caused by a parasite that led to diarrhoea.

The London-listed company posted an adjusted pre-tax loss of 13.8 million pounds for the six-month period ended Sept. 30, versus a profit of 9.1 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

