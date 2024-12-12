British tech champion sacked its boss for raising alarm over China move

Ron Black was fired after objecting to Chinese state-owned investor installing four directors to company’s board - David Rose

The boss of one of Britain’s biggest microchip companies was sacked for blowing the whistle about moving the company to China, a tribunal has found.

An employment tribunal ruled that Imagination Technologies unfairly dismissed Ron Black because he raised legal concerns that a boardroom “coup” by a Chinese state-owned investor would see the company relocated.

It found that Imagination had also later unfairly dismissed Mr Black’s wife.

Mr Black was removed as chief executive in 2020 after objecting to an attempt by China Reform, a state-owned investor, to install four directors onto Imagination’s board.

He had warned that investors were “going down the path of making Imagination a Chinese government controlled company” and that “being controlled by the Chinese government will be fatal”.

The board takeover was narrowly averted after the Government intervened and Imagination has remained headquartered in Britain.

Mr Black, who had negotiated a $330m (£259.2m) deal with Apple, later sued Imagination for $257m, claiming he was forced out of Imagination for raising the alarm.

The company had contended that he was instead removed for orchestrating a power grab owing to disagreements with board members about strategy, and that he supported previous proposals to move Imagination to China.

In a judgment made last week and seen by The Telegraph, the tribunal found that Mr Black had made protected disclosures when he raised concerns about the move by state-backed China Reform to install four new directors onto Imagination’s board.

China Reform is the largest investor in Canyon Bridge partners, the private equity group that bought Imagination for £550m in 2017.

Mr Black had told Ray Bingham, Imagination’s chairman and the head of Canyon Bridge, that the board appointments would face national security scrutiny from the government and that allowing it would be in breach of directors’ legal duties.

He then resigned from the company but withdrew his resignation after China Reform backed down following intervention from Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary at the time.

Imagination’s board subsequently dismissed him, with one director saying: “I do not see any scenario where Ron is an appropriate executive for Imagination”, citing the “manifesto” Mr Black had written opposing China Reform.

Danger of Chinese spy software in chips

The tribunal found that Mr Black’s protected disclosures about moving to China, as well as concerns about Peter Kuo, a Canyon Bridge partner on Imagination’s board, were the reason he was dismissed.

However, it found that there were serious strategic differences between Mr Black and some of Imagination’s directors, meaning that a “further conflict” would probably have surfaced and that Mr Black would have been likely to leave the company anyway.

