British Steel to axe thousands of jobs despite £600m taxpayer handout

Steel giant is preparing to shut its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe by Christmas - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

British Steel is preparing to shut its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe by Christmas, putting 2,500 jobs at risk.

It is understood the Chinese-owned company is in talks with the Government over plans to cut imports of the coking coal needed for its steel blast furnaces in October, almost two years earlier than initially planned.

The 3m tonnes of steel currently produced by the furnaces would potentially be replaced by steel imported from China.

It could mean Labour presiding over the end of UK steel production – an industry whose unions played a key role in the party’s history and evolution.

Jingye and British Steel are also asking ministers for £600m in taxpayer cash as part of a green turnaround plan.

British Steel had originally committed to keep the blast furnaces open while a new, more efficient electric-arc furnace was built in Teesside.

This would have created around 500 new jobs and kept steelmaking continuously in the UK while the old Scunthorpe furnaces were shut down and a second electric-arc furnace built in its place.

Instead, British Steel, which has previously warned is losing £1m per day, has asked the Government to allow it to replace the “virgin steel” steel made at Scunthrope with three million tonnes of Chinese imports that will allow its rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in the UK to keep running.

The request for £600m in taxpayer cash is part of a £1.3bn turnaround plan to make greener steel.

This should still see an electric arc furnace constructed in Scunthorpe, though sources said they feared a plant would not be up and running for at least five years, resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.

Unions said they had not been consulted about these proposals. Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “Early closure of the blast furnaces at Scunthorpe would be devastating for the community and workforce. Unions have been assured throughout the process that the blast furnace operations would continue throughout the construction of an electric arc furnace.

“British Steel and the Government must engage with workers immediately to safeguard jobs and livelihoods.”

British Steel was bought by China’s Jingye Group in March 2020 after it collapsed into bankruptcy. Its headquarters are based at the 2,000-acre Scunthorpe site in Lincolnshire, along with its main iron and steelmaking operations.

Its four blast furnaces produce about three million tonnes of steel a year – about half the UK total. The company employs about 4,500 people in the UK.

It also has rolling mills in Teesside and Skinningrove in the UK and in Alblasserdam in the Netherlands.

Steel’s role in almost every section of the manufacturing sector means a country’s ability to make its own – or not – has huge strategic implications.

British Steel’s output is widely used in the UK construction and rail industries, for example, and is also vital in energy, ranging from the many nuclear reactors now in planning to the thousands of wind turbines needed for the energy transition.

Labour has been in talks with China’s Jingye about securing a rescue deal in recent weeks. The company currently operates two blast furnaces and employs roughly 4,500 people in the UK.

As part of the rescue deal, Jingye pledged to invest £1.2bn over 10 years to modernise its sites and boost energy efficiency.

British Steel is one of only two makers of strategically important steel in the UK, alongside Tata Steel at Port Talbot in Wales. Tata is also in talks with the government over a similar bailout.

Tata Steel, which runs the Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales, is also in talks with the Government over a similar bailout - Ben Birchall/PA

It is understood that the Chinese had previously tabled this plan but it was blocked by Kemi Badenoch as business secretary. “Labour now want to make this their preferred option,” said one source.

Kevin Hollinrake, the shadow business secretary, said: “This is classic “do as I say not as I do” socialism in practice. In opposition Labour were promising billions for steel making in the UK and now have totally betrayed Scunthorpe and the UK steel industry.

“This has Ed Milliband and Rachel Reeves written all over it – one with a bonkers, virtue signalling approach to trying to save the planet by switching to foreign imports, the other trying to save money so she can give it straight to her union paymasters.”

A British Steel spokesman said: “Our imports of raw material are continuing but have reduced in light of ongoing production issues. We’re working to restore production levels from our ageing blast furnaces.

“We’re discussing our decarbonisation plans with the government and no final decision has been made.”