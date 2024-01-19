British retail sales slump 3.2% in December

A Routemaster bus makes its way past shops with Christmas decorations on Bond Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales volumes slumped by 3.2% in December from November, the biggest decline in nearly three years, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast that sales volumes would fall by a median 0.5% on the month although the estimates ranged widely.

The reading raises the risk that Britain's economy will contract in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter.

The ONS said retail sales are likely to subtract 0.04 percentage points from British economic output in the fourth quarter.

"Food stores performed very poorly, with their steepest fall since May 2021 as early Christmas shopping led to slow December sales," Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)