British investors cash in on gold rush amid Trump trade war fears

British investors have been cashing in on surging gold demand as Americans flock to the safe haven following President Donald Trump’s re-election.
Bullion dealers have reported a rise in profit-taking by gold investors as trade war fears drive up the price of the precious metal.
The number of investors selling bars and coins on the online marketplace BullionVault soared 61.5pc month-on-month in January.
Adrian Ash, of BullionVault, said: “Shops have been drowning in customers selling back over the past 18 months to take profit as prices jump, whether in the UK, US or even Germany.”
Since November’s US election, traders and financial institutions have been stockpiling bullion in New York due to concerns that Trump’s tariffs could eventually extend to raw materials coming into the US.
The flow of gold to the US has reduced stocks in London, the key trading hub for gold. In January more than 150 tonnes of gold left the capital, according to the London Bullion Market Association. Of this, about 100 tonnes left the Bank of England’s vaults.
As a result, the wait to withdraw gold from Threadneedle Street has risen from just a few days to between four and eight weeks, a source told the Financial Times.
However, this does not mean retail investors also face a gold shortage – Mr Ash said the precious metal is still widely available.
Mr Ash said: “Yes, US stockpiles have doubled since Trump won in November. But that 500 tonnes of net inflows contrasts with global mine output of 3,660 tonnes last year, plus ‘scrap’ flows from industry and jewellery of 1,370.”
Jason Hollands, of stockbroker Bestinvest, said: “As this reported shortage is really about the movement of reserves held at the Bank of England and the London vaults of international banks, it does not mean the shelves are empty at organisations that sell gold to private investors, or indeed jewellery stores.
“You can still buy gold bars from the online shop of Sharps Pixley, the bullion dealer, and capital gains tax-exempt gold coins remain available to buy from the Royal Mint.”
Nonetheless, the surge in demand has created an opportunity for investors looking to exit the market.
One dealer told The Telegraph they had seen investors cashing in over the last two weeks as the gold price climbed to record highs, rising above $2,880 (£2,322) per ounce for the first time last week.
But while many are sitting tight others are buying up the safe-haven asset.
The Royal Mint said it had seen “intense demand” for gold lately, with sales up 45pc between Monday and Thursday compared to the same period last week.
But Stuart O’Reilly, of the Royal Mint, said prospective buyers could face higher prices because of constrained supply in the market.
“Many precious metals manufacturers and wholesalers who operate on relatively low margins lease their inventories to help mitigate the impact of fluctuations in the spot price. Leasing rates for gold, silver and platinum have all sky-rocketed recently – if leasing rates remain high these added costs could result in higher prices for gold buyers.”
Gold is considered a safe haven because of its tendency to retain or gain value during inflationary periods and market downturns.
This usually makes it a useful portfolio diversifier, but Alex Watts, of the stockbroker interactive investor, said recently the precious metal’s price had become more closely correlated with US and global stocks.
However, he added: “In times of equity market stress, such as in 2022, the metal has a tendency to return to providing some downside protection – which could prove attractive to those investors who are sceptical of the Goldilocks economy many see as prevailing.”
The bank Citi recently raised its forecast on gold prices, citing geopolitical instability. It now expects prices to hit $3,000 per ounce within three months.
The price of gold has also been driven by traders scrambling to take advantage of the higher prices on the US futures market compared to the London cash market.
Buying an asset in one country and selling it in another to take advantage of price differences is known as arbitrage.
Mr Ash said: “The risk of New York futures costing 10pc extra to settle saw bullion banks move a little metal over to New York, just to be safe.
“But as metal started to go West, it began to show in the data, attracting attention, widening the price gap, and sucking in more metal as other players joined the fun, moving metal across the Atlantic so they could bank the New York to London arbitrage.”
He added: “The resulting call for metal in London has pushed physical gold prices higher worldwide.”
But demand for gold has been surging long before the recent turmoil. Central banks have played an important role in this, buying over 1,000 metric tonnes of gold last year, according to the World Gold Council.
This reflects global volatility as gold can offer protection against possible sanctions, exchange rate fluctuations and diversification from US dollars.