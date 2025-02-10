British investors cash in on gold rush amid Trump trade war fears

Traders and financial institutions have been stockpiling bullion in New York due to concerns that Trump’s tariffs could extend to raw materials - David Levenson / Alamy

British investors have been cashing in on surging gold demand as Americans flock to the safe haven following President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Bullion dealers have reported a rise in profit-taking by gold investors as trade war fears drive up the price of the precious metal.

The number of investors selling bars and coins on the online marketplace BullionVault soared 61.5pc month-on-month in January.

Adrian Ash, of BullionVault, said: “Shops have been drowning in customers selling back over the past 18 months to take profit as prices jump, whether in the UK, US or even Germany.”

Since November’s US election, traders and financial institutions have been stockpiling bullion in New York due to concerns that Trump’s tariffs could eventually extend to raw materials coming into the US.

The flow of gold to the US has reduced stocks in London, the key trading hub for gold. In January more than 150 tonnes of gold left the capital, according to the London Bullion Market Association. Of this, about 100 tonnes left the Bank of England’s vaults.

As a result, the wait to withdraw gold from Threadneedle Street has risen from just a few days to between four and eight weeks, a source told the Financial Times.

However, this does not mean retail investors also face a gold shortage – Mr Ash said the precious metal is still widely available.

Mr Ash said: “Yes, US stockpiles have doubled since Trump won in November. But that 500 tonnes of net inflows contrasts with global mine output of 3,660 tonnes last year, plus ‘scrap’ flows from industry and jewellery of 1,370.”

Jason Hollands, of stockbroker Bestinvest, said: “As this reported shortage is really about the movement of reserves held at the Bank of England and the London vaults of international banks, it does not mean the shelves are empty at organisations that sell gold to private investors, or indeed jewellery stores.

“You can still buy gold bars from the online shop of Sharps Pixley, the bullion dealer, and capital gains tax-exempt gold coins remain available to buy from the Royal Mint.”

Nonetheless, the surge in demand has created an opportunity for investors looking to exit the market.

One dealer told The Telegraph they had seen investors cashing in over the last two weeks as the gold price climbed to record highs, rising above $2,880 (£2,322) per ounce for the first time last week.

But while many are sitting tight others are buying up the safe-haven asset.

The Royal Mint said it had seen “intense demand” for gold lately, with sales up 45pc between Monday and Thursday compared to the same period last week.

Story Continues