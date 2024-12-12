British banknote printer De La Rue says profits down but orders rebounding

By Yamini Kalia

(Reuters) -British banknote printer De La Rue posted a fall in half-year operating profits on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in its currency division, but said it had seen a surge in new orders that could help it into 2026.

De La Rue has been trying to recover since the COVID pandemic when banks stockpiled cash and consumers increasingly turned to contact-less payments.

Chief executive Clive Vacher said there were signs of returning demand for banknotes from central banks.

De La Rue's order book, which stood at 338 million pounds ($431.25 million) at the end of November, was "better than anything that I can see in the past 20 years," he told Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank of Libya said it had contracted the British company to print 30 billion dinars to "solve the liquidity shortage problem" at the country's commercial banks.

De La Rue said it expected its performance to be second-half weighted, with some contract deliveries within the currency division moving into the next six-month period and gaining further momentum in fiscal 2026.

De La Rue shares, which rose as much as 4% in early trading, reversed course to fall 2.3% to 107 pence by 0842 GMT.

Vacher said the company, which sold its authentication business in October, was in discussions with multiple parties over a sale of its remaining currency division but there were no concrete details.

The more than 200-year-old company, which works with governments, central banks and commercial organisations in more than 140 countries, posted an adjusted operating profit of 7.3 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30, down from 7.9 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Its currency division's revenue fell 16.3% in the first-half, with adjusted operating profit down 21.4%, both from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7838 pounds)

