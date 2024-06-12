Advertisement
British bank Starling reports 55% jump in profit, boosted by higher rates

Reuters
Illustration shows Starling Bank logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Starling Bank's pre-tax profit rose to 301.1 million pounds ($383.69 million) in the year to March 31, a nearly 55% jump on the previous year, in the third year of profitability for the British digital bank.

John Mountain, the bank's interim CEO, said that higher interest rates "undoubtedly provided a strong tailwind", although the number of customer accounts also rose to 4.2 million from 3.6 million the year before.

($1 = 0.7847 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)