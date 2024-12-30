Is British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Among the U.K. Dividend Champions for 2024?

We recently compiled a list of the U.K. Dividend Champions List: 2024 Rankings by Yield. In this article, we are going to take a look at where British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) stands against the other U.K. dividend champions.

In recent years, investors have shown a preference for global stocks, particularly high-growth options like US technology companies, over UK equities. Over the past decade, the British index has achieved a 6% annual total return compared to 13% for the US broader market. Analysts suggest that this underperformance is partly due to weak earnings, domestic political instability, and the absence of a significant technology sector in the UK market. However, a notable factor is the sharp decline in valuations as investors have steered away from UK stocks. Goldman Sachs remarked that the challenge is not a lack of interest from foreign investors, who currently hold about two-thirds of the UK market capitalization, but rather the limited participation of domestic investors in UK equities.

That said, investing in UK stocks can still be a worthwhile choice. While the UK market lacks significant technology companies, its equities in sectors like finance, energy, and mining provide diversification opportunities that complement the tech-heavy and highly valued US markets. In addition, the UK’s index faces less risk from tariffs and trade restrictions. Goldman Sachs Research highlighted that UK equities could gain from various government measures, such as pension reforms aimed at boosting domestic investment in UK stocks and policies supporting homebuilding initiatives.

Lindsay Matcham, involved in futures sales trading at Goldman Sachs Global Banking & Markets, suggested that UK equities could appeal to investors seeking diversification. She noted that these stocks offer attractive valuations, strong dividend yields, and reduced concentration risk.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, presented a rather interesting take on the UK market's limited exposure to technology stocks. He pointed out that this reduced exposure has made the UK stock market less volatile compared to the US, where technology stocks are a key driver of market fluctuations. Mould observed that, despite its criticisms, the UK market experienced a relatively stable summer compared to the US, attributing this to differences in valuation and the relative expectations of the two markets.

The lower volatility in the UK market presents compelling investment opportunities, particularly given its attractive dividend yields. The FTSE 100 offers a yield of 3.68%, while the FTSE 250, representing medium-sized UK firms, provides slightly lower but still appealing income prospects. This setup allows investors to explore higher-growth sectors, such as smaller companies while benefiting from rising dividends. According to BlackRock, UK dividends are currently growing at a rate of 2-3%, aligning with long-term inflation. Stocks that consistently grow their dividends often have stable cash flows, enabling them to increase payouts over time.

