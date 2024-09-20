British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:BAT) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 38% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's estimated fair value is RM10.91 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM7.88 suggests British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is potentially 28% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 36% higher than British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's analyst price target of RM8.03

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM203.2m RM211.8m RM194.7m RM185.8m RM181.8m RM181.0m RM182.4m RM185.3m RM189.3m RM194.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -8.07% Est @ -4.58% Est @ -2.14% Est @ -0.44% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 1.60% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 2.59% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% RM187 RM180 RM153 RM135 RM121 RM112 RM104 RM97.2 RM91.6 RM86.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM194m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.4%– 3.6%) = RM4.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM4.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= RM1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM3.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM7.9, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.870. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, we've compiled three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: Be aware that British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored... Future Earnings: How does BAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

