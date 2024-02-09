Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,919.64
    -49.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,997.91
    +2.85 (+0.06%)
     

  • DOW

    38,726.33
    +48.97 (+0.13%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7427
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.09
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    62,250.91
    +2,300.48 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,047.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,979.70
    +29.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,868.00
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.79
    -0.04 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,595.48
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,985.63
    +122.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6893
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

British American Tobacco Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£27.3b (down 1.3% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: UK£14.4b (down by 318% from UK£6.62b profit in FY 2022).

  • UK£6.47 loss per share (down from UK£2.93 profit in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

British American Tobacco Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Global Tobacco industry.

Performance of the market in the United Kingdom.

The company's shares are up 6.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.