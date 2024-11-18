British Airways flights delayed due to technical issue

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways flights were suffering delays due to a technical issue affecting some of the airline's systems on Monday, which local media said had impacted thousands of passengers at London's Heathrow Airport.

Dozens of passengers complained about the disruption on social media platforms. The airline, which is owned by IAG, said on its official X account that it did not have a timeframe on when it expects the issue to be resolved.

"Our flights are currently operating, but are experiencing delays as our teams work to resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems," a spokesperson for the company said in a short statement via email.

The company did not immediately respond to further questions on the number of flights delayed or the extent of the disruption.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that pilots were unable to file flight plans electronically and had to manually call into the operations centre at Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport and Europe's busiest. It said planes were grounded across Europe due to the issue, which it said had affected "thousands of passengers".

Flight Emergency, a flight tracking account on X, said British Airways had lost communications to aircraft around Europe, leaving Heathrow air traffic control to get inbound flights back to base.

Heathrow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the disruption.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)