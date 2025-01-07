British AI startup with government ties is developing tech for military drones

Undated handout image issued by the Ministry of Defence of a drone nicknamed the ‘loyal wingman’. Photograph: Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA

A company that has worked closely with the UK government on artificial intelligence safety, the NHS and education is also developing AI for military drones.

The consultancy Faculty AI has “experience developing and deploying AI models on to UAVs”, or unmanned aerial vehicles, according to a defence industry partner company.

Faculty has emerged as one of the most active companies selling AI services in the UK. Unlike the likes of OpenAI, Deepmind or Anthropic, it does not develop models itself, instead focusing on reselling models, notably from OpenAI, and consulting on their use in government and industry.

Faculty gained particular prominence in the UK after working on data analysis for the Vote Leave campaign before the Brexit vote. Boris Johnson’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, then gave government work to Faculty during the pandemic, and included its chief executive, Marc Warner, in meetings of the government’s scientific advisory panel.

Since then the company, officially called Faculty Science, has carried out testing of AI models for the UK government’s AI Safety Institute (AISI), set up in 2023 under former prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Governments around the world are racing to understand the safety implications of artificial intelligence, after rapid improvements in generative AI prompted a wave of hype around its possibilities.

Weapons companies are keen to potentially put AI on drones, ranging from “loyal wingmen” that could fly alongside fighter jets, to loitering munitions that are already capable of waiting for targets to appear before firing on them.

The latest technological developments have raised the prospect of drones that can track and kill without a human “in the loop” making the final decision.

In a press release announcing a partnership with London-based Faculty, the British startup Hadean wrote that the two companies are working together on “subject identification, tracking object movement, and exploring autonomous swarming development, deployment and operations”.

It is understood that Faculty’s work with Hadean did not include weapons targeting. However, Faculty did not answer questions on whether it was working on drones capable of applying lethal force, or to give further details of its defence work, citing confidentiality agreements.

A spokesperson for Faculty said: “We help to develop novel AI models that will help our defence partners create safer, more robust solutions,” adding that it has “rigorous ethical policies and internal processes” and follows ethical guidelines on AI from the Ministry of Defence.

