Advertisement
Canada markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,145.02
    +166.84 (+0.76%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,354.03
    +62.69 (+1.18%)
     

  • DOW

    38,807.33
    +96.04 (+0.25%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7304
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.60
    +0.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    97,130.98
    -238.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.96
    -5.85 (-0.38%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,380.30
    +4.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,063.87
    +29.93 (+1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2890
    -0.0470 (-1.08%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,105.50
    +31.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.71
    +0.08 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,273.33
    +26.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,703.51
    +213.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6714
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

Britain's system operator confident of electricity supply this winter

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Thursday it expects to have sufficient supplies this winter, in an early outlook of the supply and demand balance for the period.

ESO said its base case for de-rated margin, which is a measure of the amount of excess capacity expected above peak electricity demand, is currently 5.6 gigawatts (GW) for winter 2024/25 or 9.4% of capacity, up from 4.4 GW for winter 2023/24, or 7.4% of capacity, last winter.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)