Britain's grid operator asked to provide energy infrastructure plan

Wind turbines are seen in the sea from the Marsden Beach in South Shields

(Reuters) - British energy ministers have asked the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to produce a blueprint for developing the country's energy infrastructure to 2050 in order to provide investment stability and cost reductions, the government said.

The first ever strategic spatial plan for energy will set out the locations for new energy infrastructure, which the government hopes will speed up the transition away from fossil fuels, the government said in a statement.

"Planning of energy infrastructure in this way will help cut grid connection waiting times, giving investors confidence on where to build and when," the statement said.

The NESO will also look at how to best spread new energy projects across the country taking account other sectors, such as transport and water supply, as well as the environment.

This should should reduce overall system costs, which could in turn bring down bills for consumers.

The first version of the plan will be published in 2026 and focus on electricity generation and storage, including hydrogen assets, from offshore wind farms to pumped storage hydro, the government said.

